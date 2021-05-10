5 reasons why WWE RAW desperately needs Daniel Bryan – Possible dream matches, big impact on forgotten superstars 

One of the most exciting speculations surrounding WWE RAW this week is the plausible arrival of Daniel Bryan. A couple of weeks ago, Roman Reigns defeated Bryan in a Universal Championship match on SmackDown. As an added consequence, he was barred from the Blue brand that led to the entire wrestling business talking about his future.

We don’t like you, but we appreciate you. Now it’s time to go.



Sincerely,

The Very Top.#GoodByeDB #SmackDown https://t.co/Luu6ZY8EL3 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 30, 2021

Additionally, Bryan’s contract with WWE also expired last week. He is now reportedly free to sign up with any other promotion. However, backstage rumors suggest that Bryan could soon move to WWE RAW. This would account for a huge addition to the Red brand’s roster, and the implications would be countless.

In this article, we will discuss a few reasons why WWE RAW desperately needs Daniel Bryan.

#1 Daniel Bryan’s arrival will lead to interesting feuds on WWE RAW

Daniel Bryan can deliver dream matches on WWE RAW

WWE RAW has a stacked roster, but we often see the same superstars engaged in repetitive feuds. Daniel Bryan’s arrival can instantly change that as the creative will then have the option to book several dream feuds. From a short rivalry with Bobby Lashley that could help draw more heat towards the WWE Champion to a one-off encounter with AJ Styles or Randy Orton, there are countless options for Bryan on WWE RAW.

He has made it abundantly clear that he is not interested in working a lot. Thus, the creative can use his sporadic appearances as a catalyst to fuel several ongoing storylines on WWE RAW. Bryan can be trusted to deliver any narrative in an exciting fashion. His involvement will only help the creative in eliminating the monotonous tone of several feuds.

Trained, abused and calloused.

These are the hands that were built to end Daniel Bryan’s career. #WitnessHisEnd#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nZgvJL06ca — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 29, 2021

Daniel Bryan can also face the top babyfaces of WWE RAW, such as Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and even Kofi Kingston in singles matches. He is more than capable of creating superstars with just one good match. His in-ring encounters with such top names will only help establish their dominance and give a welcome boost to their current push on the Red brand.

Bryan can also influence ongoing storylines by adopting a role in management on WWE RAW. Recent episodes have shown an apparent conflict between Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. Adding Bryan would stir things up, and it could lead to a serious feud on the show, thereby laying the groundwork for his retirement match.

1 / 5 NEXT