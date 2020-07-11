5 reasons why WWE hasn't revealed stipulation for Drew McIntyre vs Dolph Ziggler at Extreme Rules

Why is WWE waiting so long to reveal the stipulation for Extreme Rules?

What do you think the stipulation will be for Ziggler versus McIntyre at Extreme Rules?

Drew McIntyre versus Dolph Ziggler. Who wins?

Extreme Rules 2020 is only a handful of days away and it is starting to look like one of the better pay per views of the year. In fact, between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman's swamp match and a multitude of titles being on the line, this is a night that could shift the very landscape of WWE.

Beyond that, it could also be the end of someone's title reign if the company decides to go in a different direction. While Drew McIntyre versus Dolph Ziggler probably doesn't belong in that category, the teasing of a mystery stipulation leaves the outcome very much in doubt at Extreme Rules.

With that being said and Extreme Rules upon us, here are five reasons WWE isn't revealing the stipulation between Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre yet. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us if you think Ziggler can come out of Extreme Rules as champion.

#5 Create uncertainty around the title picture

Are Drew McIntyre's days as WWE Champion numbered?

There are a lot of titles on the line at this year's edition of Extreme Rules, but how many of them will actually change hands? While it's impossible to know the answer to that question, especially with the full match card not official yet, adding a mystery stipulation leaves the outcome of the title match in serious doubt.

Now, that's not a shot at Drew McIntyre or anything he has accomplished over the last couple of months, it's just acknowledging the fact that he is walking into the unknown at Extreme Rules. However, this is a powerful tool that WWE is using to create reasonable doubt around McIntyre and make Extreme Rules more intriguing.

In the end, sometimes the simplest storylines end up working out the best. They make you care right from the beginning, dangle a carrot right in front of you and find a way to create doubt about who the winner is. That's what WWE has done here and it is leaving the title picture in doubt as a result.

