  5 Reasons why this WWE Superstar could secretly be a member of The Vision 

5 Reasons why this WWE Superstar could secretly be a member of The Vision 

By Sheron
Published Aug 13, 2025 20:14 GMT
The Vision [Image Credits: Seth Rollins
The Vision [Image Credits: Seth Rollins' Instagram]

Seth Rollins and his heel stable, named The Vision, are among the hottest heel groups in WWE right now. The faction was formed following WrestleMania 41 when Bron Breakker joined Rollins and Paul Heyman. A few weeks later, Bronson Reed also shook his hands with The Visionary and Heyman.

With Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman by his side, Rollins not only won the Money in the Bank briefcase but also cashed it in successfully to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Despite the roaring success of the group, they have always teased that there could be another member, a 'Plan B.' What if that person is LA Knight?

Here are the five reasons why LA Knight could secretly be a member of The Vision.

#5. He caused the brawl on WWE RAW, allowing The Vision to stand tall

This week on RAW, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Knight were able to hold off The Vision from attacking. However, The Megastar attacked Punk and Uso, leading to the heels returning to the ring to demolish them.

It would be a massive swerve if Paul Heyman reveals that it was always part of the plan. Fans would not see it coming, and neither would Uso or Punk.

Knight's babyface run has been great, but he's never gotten the push he deserves. At Money in the Bank, fans wanted him to win, but it was Rollins, who took the briefcase home. If it were part of the overall plan, then it would make sense from a booking standpoint.

#4. Paul Heyman could reveal Knight as the "Plan B"

Since the tease of a 'Plan B,' neither WWE nor The Vision has stated what it could be.

Many have theorized it could be a secret ploy to get The Rock back into WWE or reveal him as the mastermind. However, what if it was simply Knight? Since the group's formation, The Megastar has been the only person standing in their way.

At WWE Money in the Bank, he was the one who would have won the briefcase had Rollins' henchmen not intervened. There are several threads that could be used to showcase Knight as someone who was working with Rollins and Co.

#3. Knight could pull a huge swerve

But why would Knight, a huge babyface star, pull a heel turn and join The Vision? This is because it was all part of the plan. While Heyman or Rollins could reveal the former United States Champion to be part of their group as a swerve to the fans, The Megastar could have his own agenda.

Knight could be working as an insider to destroy the group.

While fans will boo him for turning on the babyfaces and siding with the heels, the pop for the reveal that he was never a heel to begin with will be louder.

#2. Knight sells out of frustration after repeatedly being screwed out of

But if WWE wants Knight to have a heel run, then the story is there. It was done out of frustration. No matter how many times he's tried to be on top, Rollins and The Vision have prevented it. He was screwed out of the King of the Ring tournament.

He was screwed out of the Money in the Bank thanks to Breakker and Reed. Knight lost matches and suffered beatdowns that he didn't deserve. This would be a great angle for WWE to explore the dark side of The Megastar.

#1. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman decide to keep Knight close

This is something The Vision has already demonstrated. When Reed joined the group, fans were wondering how someone who had attacked Rollins a few months ago could join his faction. This is thanks to the old saying, 'Keep your friends close and enemies closer.'

This is the angle The Visionary and The Oracle could be playing at. Knowing that The Megastar will be a huge threat, they decided to make him an allay. This would have a massive swerve for the fans when it is revealed and a massive pop once he turns on the heels.

Sheron

Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
