Why this WWE Superstar could secretly be a member of The Vision

Seth Rollins' faction, The Vision, is on a dominant run in WWE right now. With the World Heavyweight Championship now around The Visionary's waist, the group seems unstoppable. Aside from dominance, another characteristic that has been consistent with the faction is cunningness, and understandably so, given Paul Heyman and The Architect's ability to play mind games.

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, it was announced that Seth Rollins would defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight, Jey Uso, and CM Punk in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the upcoming Clash in Paris PLE. While on the surface, it may seem like Rollins is up against it, the reality could be very different, as the villainous stable may have a secret member working for it. We're talking about LA Knight.

This past Monday, LA Knight and CM Punk teamed up to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match. The Architect crashed the bout by attacking Punk from behind, causing a disqualification. As the villainous faction was attacking the babyfaces, Jey Uso came for the save with a steel chair, forcing the heels to retreat.

Adam Pearce then announced a Fatal Four-Way Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris between Rollins, Jey, Punk, and Knight. Right after the announcement, The Megastar got into a heated verbal exchange with The Second City Saint that soon turned physical after Knight shoved Punk. This led to a brawl breaking out between the babyfaces, allowing The Vision to take advantage of the situation and lay all three of them out.

Even after being forced to retreat minutes ago, The Vision ended up standing tall over the babyfaces to close the show. One might argue that this wouldn't have happened if LA Knight hadn't initiated the brawl with CM Punk. While it wasn't something out of character for The Megastar, as he never shies away from his loud-mouthed attitude, it is possible that it could have been a deliberate attempt by Knight to shift the odds back in The Vision's favor without anyone noticing.

To add weight to this theory, let's go back to Saturday Night's Main Event XL, where Seth Rollins initiated his "Plan B" and faked a knee injury during his match against The Megastar. What if Knight was always a part of this plan from the beginning and helped The Visionary execute it convincingly?

Hence, LA Knight may be secretly working with The Vision. The conspiracy may be unveiled at Clash in Paris, as the former United States Champion could help Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Title. This potential move will further strengthen the heel group and open up multiple creative directions for The Megastar. That said, it is just speculation at this point.

Former WWE writer highlights issue with The Vision

While speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed one thing that bothers him about Seth Rollins' faction.

Russo is not a fan of WWE showcasing Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in all-black outfits. While the veteran may not be a fan of his clothing choices, Russo still went on to praise Breakker's skills, stating that the young star could find himself in the main event scene in the future, given his rich family heritage.

"It's bothering me that they're really dressing them in black. But again, man, knowing his bloodlines and knowing Rick and Scott, he can turn into that, you know; he's just starting his career. He can turn into that type of character," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Vision in the Stamford-based promotion.

