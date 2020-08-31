5 Reasons why WWE teased a split between Seth Rollins and Murphy at Payback 2020

This year's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view marked the WWE in-ring debut for Dominik Mysterio, as he faced Seth Rollins in what was the former's first-ever match on the main roster. While things didn't exactly pan out the way Dominik would've hoped for at The Biggest Party of the Summer, he did manage to get some sort of retribution on The Monday Night Messiah at WWE Payback.

Teaming up with his father Rey Mysterio on the night, Dominik Mysterio finally scored one over Seth Rollins and his disciple Murphy, as he pinned the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. On his way to do so, the younger Mysterio also created a mishap between Seth Rollins and Murphy, as well.

In the lead-up to the finish of their tag team clash at WWE Payback, Murphy accidentally hit Seth Rollins, taking his leader out of the equation in the process, and eventually got himself pinned by Dominik. And judging by Seth Rollins' final reaction, The Monday Night Messiah was certainly not pleased with his disciple and as it seems, WWE has now started playing around with the idea of a potential split between Seth Rollins and Murphy.

If Rollins and Murphy are to part ways with one another, WWE will have a host of interesting situations presented to themselves. This article takes an in-depth look at why Seth Rollins and Murphy are on the verge of a split, and how the entire scenario could eventually play out if the two men are to part ways with one another.

#5. To avoid continuation of the same storyline featuring Seth Rollins and others

WWE needs to make sure they don't overdo with this story

Seth Rollins has been feuding with Dominik and Rey Mysterio for quite some time now. Matter of fact, The Monday Night Messiah has had the Mysterio Family in his sights for months and at this year's Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Rollins did gauge Rey's eye in an Eye-for-an-Eye Match. The result of which eventually led to the in-ring debut of Dominik Mysterio, as he went toe-to-toe with a former Universal Champion in his first professiomatch.

With The Mysterios picking a huge win over Seth Rollins and Murphy at WWE Payback, the current score sits at 1-1, and this should be WWE's call to slowly and steadily culminate this feud. A rubber match of sorts between Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins could be booked as the main event of RAW, and if the former is to win, then WWE could also avoid Seth Rollins being pinned on a pay-per-view instead.