Wrestler, musician, podcaster, actor, and entrepreneur Chris Jericho

Few professional wrestlers, if any, have been innovative to the extent of All Elite Wrestling's inaugural World Champion Chris Jericho.

Not only did Jericho make his in-ring debut 30 years ago in 1990 and capture major titles in multiple promotions around the world, but he has further crossed over into mainstream success thanks to his work as an actor, author, musician, podcaster, and television host.

As of late, Jericho has not only been keeping busy with AEW, putting the finishing touches on the next Fozzy album, hosting Talk Is Jericho and appearing every Saturday on the Saturday Night Special via Facebook Live, but he also continues to pop up on a variety of other people's programs, like this week's The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs.

Jericho, who spoke with me for Sportskeeda earlier in the week, also regularly has his entrepreneureal hat on when it comes to protecting his intellectul property. In other words, the man has been on top of filing trademarks via the United States Patent & Trademark Office over the years.

Below and on the following pages are 5 of Jericho's most recent USPTO filings, ensuring that the "Gifts Of Jericho" indeed remain credited to Chris Jericho.

#1: Flim Flam

The origins of the "Flam Flam" dance are not widely known, but viewers of AEW Dynamite did see all of the members of The Inner Circle participate in a Jericho-initiated Flim Flam Challenge. And countless responses videos have already shown up on YouTube.

On April 19th, prior to the airing of the latest edition of the Bubbly Bunch segment on Dynamite, Jericho had filed a trademark for "Flim Flam". This trademark filing falls under the apparel banner and includes bandanas, hats, hooded sweatshirts, pants, shirts, and sweatshirts.

This trademark filing is presently active and does not have any opposition.