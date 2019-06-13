5 Recent WrestleMania Matches That Were Reportedly Cancelled

Could any of these matches improved Wrestlemania?

WrestleMania is one of the most recognisable wrestling pay-per-views of all time, and you don't need me to tell you why. From having unforgettable moments such as Steve Austin joining forces with Mr. McMahon to The Undertaker's streak being broken by Brock Lesnar, this is an event that many have nostalgic memories of.

And even though the quality of WrestleMania has not been up to standard in the last few years, there is not a single wrestling fan that would miss next year's instalment of the epic event. The most interesting thing about WrestleMania each year is the match card, as we have seen some truly brilliant match cards assembled in previous instalments.

But, at the same time, there has been some WrestleManias that had match cards not worth the event. Today, we will take a look at certain WrestleMania matches that were planned in advance, but reportedly cancelled during the build to the event and who knows? Next year we could add more to the list.

#1 WrestleMania 34 - Jinder Mahal vs John Cena

At least we got to see the match on Smackdown.

The WWE Title reign of Jinder Mahal was not all that bad, as Mahal had the skills to draw heat from any crowd in the world, but WWE was not ready at that point in time to book Mahal as a top tier World Champion.

However, Mahal's booking at the time may contradict that above statement, as 'the modern-day Maharaja' was beating world class Superstars left and right. From Shinsuke Nakamura to Randy Orton, Mahal conquered them all, but a rumour popped up during Mahal's reign that might have changed the landscape of WWE.

That rumour was John Cena returning to face Mahal at WrestleMania 34. It was believed that Mahal would hold onto the WWE Title until the Show of Shows where he would meet Cena in a title match, as WWE was reportedly planning on having Cena win his 17th World Title.

But, things did not go as planned, as WWE took the title off Mahal and handed it to AJ Styles, who went on to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a highly anticipated dream match while Cena went on to have a confusing squash match with The Undertaker. But, it was not all doom and gloom for Mahal, as he won the US Championship at the event.

