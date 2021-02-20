6 referees who had a match in WWE

Referees are the unsung heroes of WWE, working in the ring as an invisible link between performers and management.

The responsibility of the WWE referee goes beyond counting pinfalls and announcing submissions. They have to make sure everything goes according to plan inside the squared circle in terms of storylines, schedule, and more.

Nonetheless, some of them went the extra mile and were not afraid to take off the striped shirt and compete in the ring.

I Wanted To Say Thank You To all My WWE Fans for the push on the HOF. Much Respect! But Right now this as Close as I’m Gonna get to HOF Ring. 🤣 Keeping The Faith Tho! Teddy Long. Holla! Holla!! Holla!! Playa! ⁦@teddyplayalong⁩ pic.twitter.com/1A9gwmFSih — Mike Chioda (@MjcChioda) May 7, 2020

Several WWE referees have experienced wrestling in the ring, not as officials, but as competitors. They squared up against legends like Triple H, Kane, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Here are six WWE referees who have stepped into the squared circle for a match.

#6 & #5 WWE Referees Theodore Long and Jack Doan

On the January 8 edition of Monday Night RAW in 2001, The Rock teamed up with referees Theodore Long and Jack Doan to take on Kane and Rikishi.

As part of the storyline then, management wanted to hurt The Rock before the Royal Rumble, so they teamed him up with both referees. They forced Teddy Long to start the match against Rikishi who quickly delivered The Stink Face to the WWE Hall Of Famer. Long successfully escaped more humiliation afterward and tagged in The Brahma Bull.

The Rock took down Rikishi and Kane before distracting the referee. This gave Teddy Long and Jack Doan a chance to get involved. The two WWE referees took out their anger on The Samoan Stinker.

Although The Rock's team won the match by disqualification, both referees ended up getting beaten by Kane and Rikishi. They turned their attention to Rock, but The Undertaker rushed to the ring to rescue him. The Deadman took down Kane with a chokeslam before Rock hit Rikishi with a Rock Bottom to clear the ring.