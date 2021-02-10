Veteran referee Mike Chioda comments on being undefeated in WWE

Mike Chioda will go down in history as one of the most respected referees in the WWE and the pro wrestling business as a whole. Chioda spent 31 years in the WWE before he was released last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Chioda has been involved in many iconic moments during his WWE career, and he is also one of the few referees who also had a WWE match.

Mike Chioda teamed up with Chris Jericho and The Rock for a six-man tag team match against The Dudley Boyz and fellow referee Nick Patrick. Chioda was on the winning team, and he even hit the People's Elbow on Nick Patrick in the end for the pinfall.

The match took place on a SmackDown episode in 2001, and Chioda joked that he felt great about maintaining a spotless in-ring record even though he wrestled just once in his entire career.

During the latest episode of Monday Mailbag on AdFreeShows, Chioda revealed that sharing the ring with The Rock and Chris Jericho in an actual match was a great experience, and his family loved every second of it.

Here's what Mike Chioda said about his one and only WWE match:

"Man, it feels great to go undefeated. That's a good question (laughs). I actually love the fact that I'm undefeated. That was such a great experience for me. I had so much fun. My family loved it. My sisters, everybody, all my nieces and everybody and my mom were just so thrilled when they got to see that match and stuff like that, a bunch of friends. I mean, it was just a fantastic experience for me. So, and it was great to get a chance to actually, I think that was the only match I've ever wrestled in, in WWE history and in my career."

Chioda also praised Chris Jericho and The Rock, and the veteran referee was glad to see their careers grow to incredible heights.

"See where Jericho is at this year and where they were at that time in their careers. Him and Rock and all that and see what those guys are still doing their thing. I mean, Chris Jericho, Y2J, it's phenomenal. And especially the Rock, you know, look where he's at. It's great."

Mike Chioda also shared details on if WWE usually has a 'Plan B' for Royal Rumble, the scolding he got from Vince McMahon, a problem with Brock Lesnar's F5, and more during the latest Monday Mailbag.

