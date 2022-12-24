5 released superstars who could follow Bronson Reed back to WWE

WWE fans were treated to a big return on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, both figuratively and literally. During a Ladder Match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, the colossal Bronson Reed made his shocking return.

Reed was part of NXT, even once holding the North American Championship, before being released by the company due to Covid-19-related budget cuts. After a dominant run in IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan, the Australian star made a big return on the red brand.

While Bronson's return is exciting, he's far from the only star to come back to WWE over the past several months. The likes of Johnny Gargano, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Bray Wyatt, and Emma, among others, have returned to the company since Triple H's rise to power.

With so many big names and potential stars rehired, there's a chance that even more former WWE performers will be brought back in the near future. This list will take a look at five likely candidates. Some of them are reportedly on their way back and others are the subject of fan speculation.

Below are five released superstars who could follow Bronson Reed back to WWE:

#5. Chelsea Green could be returning to WWE

Chelsea Green with Robert Stone

Chelsea Green is a 31-year-old superstar who first began wrestling in 2014. She's competed for the likes of IMPACT Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and the National Wrestling Alliance. The Hot Mess signed with WWE in 2018.

Unfortunately, Green's last run with the company was cursed. She struggled for television time on both NXT and later Friday Night SmackDown while also dealing with a handful of injuries. She was released from the company on April 15th, 2021.

Thankfully, Green is rumored to be returning to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment has a renewed focus on its various women's divisions. Several stars have been brought back to the company including Mia Yim, Emma, Candice LeRae, and Dakota Kai. Chelsea could be a key player on any of the company's three brands and help the divisions flourish further.

#4. Green's husband Matt Cardona could follow her back

Zack Ryder is a 37-year-old star who first began wrestling professionally in 2004. The Mikey Whipwreck trainee wrestled on the independent wrestling scene briefly before joining WWE in 2006.

While with World Wrestling Entertainment, Ryder had a lot of success. Ryder won four titles while in WWE, including the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, he was released on April 15th, 2020. He now competes as Matt Cardona.

Cardona is somebody who fans have often speculated could return to World Wrestling Entertainment. He's expressed interest in doing so, although emphasized he doesn't want to return to his Zack Ryder name if he were to return. Still, the talented superstar could fit in on any brand and potentially shake up the scene.

#3. Eric Young is reportedly returning

Eric Young on NXT

Eric Young is 43 years old and has been actively wrestling since 1998. While he first came up through the Canadian independent wrestling scene, his greatest success came with his time in TNA Wrestling. He signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016.

Young's time in WWE was a mixed bag. He was the leader of Sanity, a group also featuring Nikki Cross, Killian Dain, and Alexander Wolfe in NXT. The group was regularly highlighted on television, but they weren't given much of an opportunity on the main roster and were eventually split up. Young was then released by the company on April 15th, 2020.

The veteran superstar is reportedly making his way back to World Wrestling Entertainment in the new year. He was killed off of IMPACT Wrestling programming and many believe he'll be rejoining Monday Night RAW as part of the Sanity faction. The group could be a major threat to everybody else on the brand.

#2. Deonnna Purrazzo could team up with Chelsea

Deonna Purrazzo is only 28 years old and has been wrestling professionally since 2013. She found early success in TNA Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Stardom before signing with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018.

Purrazzo was somebody who never quite made an impression on fans of World Wrestling Entertainment during her time with the company. Possibly due to a lack of real opportunity, she couldn't capture the same magic in WWE as she has outside of the company. Deonna was released by the company on April 15th, 2020 after having just barely over a dozen matches.

Despite her disappointing first experience, The Virtuosa has plenty of talent and could help out any division in the company. If Chelsea Green truly is on her way back, she and Purrazzo could reunite as VXT and chase after both the NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

#1. Mickie James could have one last run

Mickie James

Mickie James is a 43-year-old legend in pro wrestling. She first began wrestling in 1999 and has competed for various companies including WWE, TNA Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance. Her latest full-time run with WWE began in 2016.

While James had some standout moments, her time with the company from 2016 to 2021 wasn't as fruitful as her prior run where she was a multi-time champion. Mickie was released on April 15th, 2021 but her exit was mired in controversy due to an employee sending her belongings back to her in a garbage bag.

The former Knockouts Women's Champion is currently part of IMPACT Wrestling, teasing a retirement tour angle. Still, there's a lot of speculation among fans that both she and her husband, Nick Aldis, could be WWE bound in 2022. Will the former Divas Champion have one more run in the biggest company in the world? Only time will tell.

