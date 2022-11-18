5 released superstars WWE has no interest in re-signing

WWE has re-signed several former talents over the past few months and is reportedly still looking to bring back many more.

While there are a number of names on Triple H's list at the moment, it's worth noting that there are some that the company has no interest in re-signing. Many former stars have left and even though they would be open to coming back, there are currently no plans in place.

The following list looks at just five released superstars that it appears the company doesn't want to bring back any time soon.

#5/4. Former WWE Tag Team Champion FTR/The Revival

Former WWE RAW, SmackDown and NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival have been making a name for themselves in AEW as FTR over the past few years. Despite there initially being reports linking them to a return, it appears that this is no longer the case.

A report by Ringside News earlier this year claimed that WWE was pushing for the duo to make their return through Edge, but now that's no longer the case and the company has no real interest in the team at the moment.

"We were told that WWE has NO INTEREST in bringing back FTR. They tried to get back "through Edge," but there is no interest ... and "They are seen as mid-carders who just complain, both internally and to the media." (via - Ringside News)

#3. Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore was once one of the hottest prospects in WWE, but personal issues meant that he was released by the company back in 2018. Despite the star being open to a return, Triple H doesn't feel the same way.

Amore famously tried to hijack Survivor Series from the audience and has been outspoken about his time in WWE. This could be why Triple H brutally shut down any rumors that the "Realest Guy In The Room" would be making a return in an interview with TalkSport.

"Which I immediately then had our PR go like 'yeah, no.' Zero interest," (via - Sportskeeda)

#2. CM Punk

CM Punk is one of the hottest names in the wrestling business at the moment. However, due to his recent issues with AEW, it's unclear if he has a future in the ring. The former world champion walked away from WWE back in 2014 and was later released for breach of contract.

Punk then resurfaced in the wrestling world last year when he signed with AEW and as part of his return promo, he made it clear that he didn't want to return. The most recent updates from Triple H's office appear to be inconsistent, but WrestleVotes via GiveMeASport noted last month that The Game currently has no plans to bring back Punk.

“I was told, I mean, pretty straightforward, that Triple H wants nothing to do with CM Punk, and even less to do with Phil Brooks. Well, that’s what I was told and that was July." (via - InsideTheRopes)

#1. Velveteen Dream

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Velveteen dream responded to claims made by EC3 on IGLive Velveteen dream responded to claims made by EC3 on IGLive 😬https://t.co/zNJpz3Fy7z

Velveteen Dream was once seen as one of the hottest prospects in NXT. He created an intriguing persona and is a former North American Champion. Many expected the star to be called up to the main roster but various personal issues led to his release from the company.

Dream has since been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Even though he was once a popular star when Triple H was running NXT, Fightful reported that this is no longer the case.

"One WWE source that works directly with higher ups said that it would require a "miracle" for a situation to come about that would result in Velveteen Dream being rehired by WWE. They also confirmed that despite Dream's social media teases, there were no plans or discussions to bring him back to the company upon the new regime." (via Fightful.com)

