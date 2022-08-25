5 Released WWE Superstars who could align with Dexter Lumis on RAW 

Dexter Lumis has invaded Monday Night RAW three times in recent weeks in what could be the beginning of an interesting storyline for the former WWE star.

Lumis was one of over a hundred WWE Superstars released from the company in recent years, and the commentary has made it clear that he hasn't been re-signed to the company yet.

There could be a plan in place for Lumis to put a stable together and go up against the current stars on RAW since he has seemingly already targeted The Miz, AJ Styles, and Ciampa.

The following list looks at just five recently released WWE Superstars who could align themselves with Dexter Lumis in the coming weeks.

#5. Welsh star Tegan Nox

Tegan Nox was once a hot prospect for WWE on their NXT Division, but the Welsh star was surprisingly released from the company in November 2021.

The former star is one of several yet to sign with another promotion, and rumors suggest that Nox could return with the upcoming Clash at the Castle event.

Clash at the Castle is in her hometown of Wales, and if she was to align with Dexter Lumis, she would be able to invade the show and receive a massive pop from the WWE Universe.

Nox's former friend and rival Dakota Kai recently returned following Triple H's takeover, and there is a belief that Nox could be next, but it's unclear where she would fit in on the main roster.

#4. Killian Dain

Killian Dain is another star who was surprisingly released from the company due to recent budget cuts. Dain is married to former Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki A.S.H. and still has clear links to the company.

The star was pushed under Triple H in NXT and has shown that he thrives in chaos since he was once part of SAnitY. Dain recently noted that he would be open to a return, which means that if WWE contacted Dain, he could be standing next to Lumis in a few weeks' time.

During his recent appearance on the Cultaholic Wrestling podcast, Dain opened up about a potential return to WWE with Triple H now in charge of things.

"Never say never. I know it's a cliched response. I left for a reason, there was a difference in what they were looking for at the time," Killian Dain said. "I aged out slightly from what they were looking for. Things have changed. Could that be something down the line? Maybe. Could be something where Sanity could return? Who knows. I love Axel Tischer, I love Eric Young, they became my brothers in the ring and outside." [H/T:Sportskeeda]

#3. Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed was expected to be promoted to the main roster following his stint in NXT and would have been a fantastic addition to The Bloodline.

Instead, he was a surprise release from the company, and rumors are now suggesting that Triple H is looking to bring him back.

“I’ve heard one name over the last few weeks and that’s Jonah. Great G1 [Climax], I talked to a friend over there casually in Connecticut […] he’s a name. Bronson Reed got the s**t end of the stick with his positioning. He’s very good, he has the size, he had this awesome entrance with the background." [H/T: Sportskeeda]

If Dexter Lumis is creating a stable of released WWE Superstars, then someone like Bronson Reed would be perfect as a heavyweight when they come up against the tough competition.

#2. Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross was initially released from WWE last year before Triple H made the call and brought him and Scarlett back to the company. Kross and Lumis returned around the same time, and it's not much of a stretch to assume they could be working together.

Kross is a star who likes to be in control, and although he is over on SmackDown setting his sights on Roman Reigns, he could have sent Lumis over to RAW to put in the groundwork.

Lumis hasn't made it clear who his target is at the moment, but it could be linked to Karrion's first run on the red brand, where he could be looking for some revenge.

#1. Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt

It's hard to create a list of returning released WWE Superstars without including Bray Wyatt. Of course, there are several theories regarding Wyatt's WWE return, but one of the main ones could see a stable created and called The Wyatt 6.

Since we have already seen two members of the group, we could see many more added in the coming weeks before Wyatt is revealed as the leader.

Wyatt's group could then form and make their debut at Survivor Series, where they would then be able to battle the current stars on the roster and prove that they were not deserving of their releases in the first place.

Wyatt had so many decent ideas whilst working for the company, which could now become a reality under Triple H.

