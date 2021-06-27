5 released WWE Superstars who could return to become World Champions

For many of the WWE Superstars that were released this week, and indeed those who were released previously this year, the end of their WWE careers can feel devastating.

But on top of the fact that never before has there been a better time to be a wrestler outside of WWE with MLW, AEW, NJPW, IMPACT and ROH all waiting to snap up any free agents, there's also hope that success in WWE could still happen.

We've seen the likes of Drake Maverick and Samoa Joe get released only to find a new lease of life in WWE by moving to NXT. We've also seen Superstars like Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal return to WWE to eventually become World Champions after their release.

Here are five recently released WWE Superstars I think could do what Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal have done and return to WWE to become World Champions.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan is a peculiar case. His troubles stemmed more from his work out of the ring than inside it, with controversial comments he'd made in his past and present, a leaked adult video and struggles with anxiety all contributing towards the stuttering of his WWE career.

However, when he was able to perform in the ring as The Freak Lars Sullivan, he truly delivered on the sinister and unstoppable monster character that he was supposed to portray, and it looked like big things were in his future.

In fact, at one point the plans were for Lars Sullivan and John Cena to have a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 35, with Sullivan injuring Cena and taking him out of the Royal Rumble match in the lead up to it. However, those plans were obviously canceled.

So, if Sullivan can use the time he has away from WWE to work on himself and overcome the personal issues he was having, there's every chance he might be able to earn a return to WWE (not that people are clamoring for it) and reclaim his place as a monstrous heel on the main roster, even winning a world championship or two.

