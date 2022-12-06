5 released WWE Superstars who returned in 2022

Triple H gained a lot of creative power in WWE in 2022 as former CEO Vince McMahon shockingly stepped away in July. He announced his resignation on Twitter, citing his age as the reason.

Vince stepped aside during an investigation into alleged "hush money" payments to former female employees. John Laurinaitis was also dismissed from his job as EVP of Talent Relations because of the scandal.

The Game replaced Laurinaitis in that role and has been given the title of Chief Content Officer. Since his rise to power in the company, he has brought back several superstars released under the previous regime.

Listed below are five WWE Superstars that have returned to the company this year now that Triple H is in charge.

#5. on our list of WWE Superstars who returned in 2022 - Bray Wyatt

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #SmackDown Bray Wyatt says if he was the one who hurt LA Knight, there would be nothing left of LA Knight. Bray Wyatt says if he was the one who hurt LA Knight, there would be nothing left of LA Knight. 💀#WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/9ruz6DAXc4

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE after Extreme Rules. Matt Riddle had just defeated Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match, with UFC legend Daniel Cormier serving as the special guest referee.

Wyatt received a tremendous reaction during his return in October but is yet to step inside the squared circle. Triple H recently told Ariel Helwani of BT Sport that Wyatt is one of the "crazy creative" people he has ever been around but needs someone to harness his ideas.

It will be interesting to see how Bray's story plays out this time around in WWE.

#4. Tegan Nox

Nixon Newell @NixonNewell One more thing, I got it down to a single page…who wants to tussle? 🤷🏻‍♀️ One more thing, I got it down to a single page…who wants to tussle? 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/QxrI0LpMEG

WWE released Tegan Nox last year after she dealt with multiple injuries. Following her release, she published a list on Twitter of Impact and AEW wrestlers she'd like to face as a free agent.

Nox opted to return to the company last week on SmackDown. Liv Morgan made the bizarre decision to charge at Damage CTRL herself, but eventually, Tegan made the save and stood by Liv's side as the heel group retreated.

Tegan got little reaction during her return, but there is plenty of time to establish her character on the main roster.

#3. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman joined EC3's Control Your Narrative promotion following his release from the company but ultimately returned to WWE this year.

Triple H has pushed Strowman since his return and presented him as a monster again. Braun's new nickname, "The Monster of All Monsters," suits him as he defeated Omos at WWE Crown Jewel.

It has already been established that Gunther is afraid of Strowman. It will be interesting to see what happens when The Monster of All Monsters and The Ring General collide in the squared circle.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther interfered in Strowman's SmackDown World Cup semifinal match against Ricochet and cost Braun the match. Ricochet won the World Cup and earned an Intercontinental Championship match against The Ring General.

#2. Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai returned to the company at SummerSlam after being released in April 2022. After the RAW Women's Championship match, she returned with Bayley and IYO SKY and surrounded Bianca Belair. Becky Lynch turned babyface and stood by Bianca's side.

Since then, Dakota and IYO have captured the Women's Tag Team Championships, and Damage CTRL has had a very successful run on the main roster.

Time will tell if Dakota ever crosses paths with Tegan Nox, her old tag team partner in NXT.

#1. Karrion Kross

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE Karrion Kross & Scarlett made their SHOCKING return on #SmackDown as Kross laid out Drew McIntyre & Scarlett placed the hourglass in front of Roman Reigns! 🤯 Karrion Kross & Scarlett made their SHOCKING return on #SmackDown as Kross laid out Drew McIntyre & Scarlett placed the hourglass in front of Roman Reigns! 🤯#WWE https://t.co/pTdAn7pvsr

Karrion Kross returned to WWE earlier this year after a short stint in the Control Your Narrative promotion. His initial main roster run was during Vince McMahon's regime and was utterly lackluster.

Kross returned with a ton of momentum but has cooled off a bit. In this past Friday's edition of SmackDown, Kross warned Rey Mysterio that he was coming for him.

It will be interesting to see if a win over the veteran can get Karrion back on track.

