5 Released WWE Superstars who are waiting for Triple H's call

Since Triple H took over WWE, there have been many returns over the past few months. It appears that The Game is looking to correct many of the mistakes that Vince McMahon has made over the past few years, including bringing back several familiar faces.

Despite the returns coming thick and fast in recent months, there are surprisingly still several released WWE Superstars who have made it clear that they are awaiting Triple H's call.

#5. Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green was injured in her first match on SmackDown before being released just a few months later. The former Tough Enough star wasn't given a fair chance to showcase her capabilities on the main roster and is now open to making her return to prove the doubters wrong.

While speaking to Wrestlezone recently, the former WWE star noted that she has "unfinished business" in the company and recently claimed that she is "going home," which many fans believe could be a sign that she is heading back to the Triple H-led promotion.

#4. Victoria

Victoria was part of the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2021, but surprisingly the company didn't call The Black Widow back on their main show.

The former Women's Champion recently spoke to D-Von Dudley on Table Talk about how she would love to make a WWE comeback but would need some notice ahead of time.

"I would be interested in that but I would need notice to go, 'Hey Lisa, we'd like to bring you back in six months' or something like that (...) you know you never say never in this business, right D-Von? Because we always end up coming back? But, it's always in your blood. It's always gonna be in your blood. You think you're retired, but there's just something you're like when, 'Ah, they wanna bring me back for this,'" she said via Post Wrestling.

#3. Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree

It's been more than 15 years since Rene Dupree stepped into the WWE ring, but it appears that the change in regime is enough for him to throw his name into the hat. The former Tag Team Champion recently opened up about making a return to the company on his Cafe De Rene podcast, where he noted that he would be open to a return if Triple H himself made contact.

"Who's the top guy in WWF [WWE] right now? Is it Roman [Reigns]? Him," Dupree said. "And then I guess you can probably have us tag too and turn that into a [storyline]. I could do a lot of great business with all the top guys there. I know I could. It's just up for the son-in-law [Triple H] to call me. That's all you have to do. Pick up the phone." via Sportskeeda.

#2. Lana

Lana was released by WWE as part of their budget cuts before Vince McMahon stepped down. Unlike many other released superstars, Lana hasn't joined another promotion and has focused on her acting career instead.

In a recent interview with The Kliq podcast, the former WWE star revealed that she would be open to returning to the Stamford-based promotion as long as the storyline was right. She also confessed that she believes that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are creative geniuses.

"If the story is right, if it makes sense, I'm always open to go back to WWE and tell compelling stories, same with AEW, I'm totally open to that too. I love working with my husband." via DigitalSpy.

#1. Kristal Marshall

It's been more than a decade since Kristal Marshall was part of WWE, but the former star is another who has thrown her name out when it comes to a return.

Marshall recently spoke to Just Alyx, where she opened up about her desire to return as part of the Women's Royal Rumble match and now awaits Triple H's call.

"I’ve been waiting for this call! I’ve been waiting for this call for the past few years. I’m in the best shape of my life. I would love to. Just like one more chance to walk down that runway, you know, hear the fans pop. There is nothing better than that. So yeah, Hunter, call me. Call your girl, make it happen.” via Sportskeeda.

