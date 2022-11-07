Former WWE talent willing to return after 15 years if Triple H picks up the phone

Several former WWE Superstars have been rehired since Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as the company's Head of Creative in July. With the Royal Rumble a little over two months away, Kristal Marshall is the latest ex-WWE talent to declare an interest in returning.

Marshall appeared on SmackDown between 2005 and 2007 after finishing fourth in the RAW Diva Search contest. The 38-year-old is best remembered for her on-screen romance with former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long.

In an interview with Just Alyx, Marshall confirmed that she would like to participate in a Royal Rumble Match for the first time:

"I've been waiting for this call for the past few years. I'm in the best shape of my life. I would love to, just like one more chance to walk down that runway, hear the fans pop. There's nothing better than that. So, yeah, Hunter [Triple H], call me. Call your girl! Make it happen!" [1:13 – 1:33]

Marshall has two children with RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley. Their real-life relationship became part of an IMPACT/TNA storyline between October 2009 and February 2010. However, the former couple eventually separated in April 2010.

When is the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble?

The Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events on the WWE calendar. The annual extravaganza will take place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28, 2023. For the sixth consecutive year, the show is expected to feature men's and women's 30-person Royal Rumble matches.

Kristal Marshall is not the only former talent to express an interest in competing at the 2023 event. Chris Masters, who worked for WWE between 2003-2007 and 2009-2011, teased last month that he would like to enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

RAW Superstar Bayley recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta about potential 2023 Royal Rumble winners, including Madcap Moss and Solo Sikoa.

