5 remaining dream matches for John Cena

Cena still has a lot left in his tank and many interesting battles to engage in.

The argument that John Cena can’t wrestle is surely dead in the water at this point, with Mr Hustle, Loyalty and Respect more than proving over the last few years that he can go in the ring. He’s had world class matches with CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, and those wrestlers barely even make up half of the list.

So naturally, there’s always going to be more dream matches out there for Big Match John, right? Well, kind of. Despite the depth of talent in professional wrestling right now there’s only a handful of matches left that feel genuinely huge when it comes to Cena, and we’ve picked out the five that we believe have the most potential of them all.

Ironically enough, a few of these superstars don’t even compete in WWE – yet. Of course, we aren’t insinuating that we have any insider knowledge as to when they may or may not sign, but when you read the names you’ll know why we’re speculating. Either way, it’s not Cena that’s going to benefit the most from these match-ups, it’s the WWE Universe.

#5 Finn Balor

The passing of the torch

For a lot of fans, Finn Balor can be seen as a tad overrated amongst the WWE Universe. To others, however, he’s one of the most well-rounded superstars in years and could well be the next face of World Wrestling Entertainment.

No matter which camp you fall into, there’s simply no denying that a Balor vs Cena match would be one for the ages. Two of the industry’s elite battling it out to stay at the top of the mountain, with Cena desperately trying to keep up with The Demon King.

No shenanigans, just two guys fighting for their position in the company and the right to be called “the one”.