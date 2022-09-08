5 Replacements for Pat McAfee on WWE SmackDown

Pat McAfee has been one of the best parts of SmackDown since joining the commentary table in April 2021. However, the former Indianapolis Colts Punter and NFL All-Decade Punter will be taking a hiatus from WWE programming.

Pat McAfee has made appearances on ESPN's College GameDay in the past, but it was confirmed that he will now be a full-time member of the NCAA Football pregame show.

On his show on September 7th, McAfee announced that while he was trying to figure out a way to do both College GameDay and SmackDown, WWE officials allowed him to take a break from commentary as the crazy travel schedule would affect his health and family life.

Pat McAfee clarified that he is still a part of the WWE family but will take a break from SmackDown.

With him taking a break from SmackDown commentary, WWE will have to find a replacement to work alongside Michael Cole, so here are five potential replacements for Pat McAfee.

#5. On our list of replacements for Pat McAfee - Nigel McGuinness

Since joining the company in 2016, Nigel McGuinness has been a part of many commentary teams, including NXT UK, 205 Live, and Main Event.

Nigel McGuinness had had heavy praise in WWE since 2016 when he was recommended by Pat McAfee's partner and lead WWE commentator, Michael Cole. Shortly after, he made his commentary debut at the United Kingdom Championship Tournament and became a color commentator on NXT.

Alongside Mauro Ranallo and Percy Watkins, Nigel McGuinness gave fans some of the best commentary moments during NXT's black and gold phase.

As stated earlier, McGuinness' work in the United Kingdom Championship Tournament was alongside Michael Cole, and the two worked very well together. Putting Nigel in Pat McAfee's spot would be a seemingly flawless transition for SmackDown.

#4. Wade Barrett

Wade Barrett has been a part of the NXT commentary table since returning to the company in 2020.

After a four-year hiatus from WWE, Wade Barrett returned to the company I'm 2020 and did commentary for NXT on a single-appearance deal. Following that one show, Barrett became a full-time color commentator for NXT, a position he still has to this day. Fans of the show have greatly received Barrett's work.

While Wade Barrett and Pat McAfee have two very different commentary styles, Barrett would bring experience to the blue brand, not only when it comes to analysis but also an in-ring experience.

One of the few knocks on Pat McAfee was his knowledge of specific moves in the ring. Michael Cole covers for McAfee very well in these small instances, but having Wade Barrett there would help Cole focus solely on play-by-play duties.

#3. Renee Paquette (FKA Renee Young)

Renee Paquette (formerly Renee Young) has had a very steady rise in WWE since joining the company in 2012. She started as a pre-show co-host, then became a backstage interviewer and eventually a full-time commentator on RAW.

She even had her own show on the WWE Network and was the host of the popular post-SmackDown show, Talking Smack, and WWE Backstage on Fox.

Paquette was a fan favorite everywhere she went, and many fans have been clamoring for her return to the company since she left in 2020. It was reported that she was in Orlando with the promotion to talk about the A&E series WWE Rivals, so a return to the commentary desk isn't outside the realm of possibility for RAW's first-ever permanent female commentator.

#2. Mauro Ranallo

Mauro Ranallo has been away from the WWE since 2020, with many fans clamoring for his return.

Mauro Ranallo helped make NXT what it was in its hay day. He is enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and loved by wrestling fans. He was also a play-by-play commentator for SmackDown's debut on the USA Network. The problem is that Ranallo is a lead play-by-play commentator, just like Michael Cole.

But if the Pat McAfee era of commentary has shown us anything, Michael Cole is very good at his job. He is more relaxed with Pat sitting next to him, so having Cole transition to more of a color commentary role while Mauro handles play-by-play is something that could work on SmackDown.

Mauro Ranallo's return to the WWE would be one of Triple H's biggest accomplishments to most wrestling fans.

#1. Corey Graves

Corey Graves has been a commentator on NXT, Raw, and SmackDown since retiring from in-ring action in 2014

WWE fans seem to be split down the middle regarding Corey Graves. Many praise his commentary on Raw, while others bash him every chance they get. One thing is for sure, WWE trusts him as a commentator.

While Graves currently serves as a commentator on Monday Night RAW, he has done double-duty in the past on both the red brand and SmackDown.

If Pat McAfee is still a part of the WWE team and will return after the NCAA Football season, Graves stepping in, for the time being, maybe the right move.

Having someone like Nigel McGuinness or Mauro Ranallo would be incredible for SmackDown, but every fan would know it's only a matter of time before McAfee comes back, putting their future in question.

Cole and Graves have great chemistry. While Pat McAfee is a babyface, and Graves is more of a heel, he and McAfee have a lot of similarities, especially when it comes to annoying Michael Cole.

