5 replacements for Sami Zayn on WWE RAW after being ruled out of action indefinitely

It feels like WWE writes Sami Zayn off TV every few months. They did so against Kevin Owens ahead of WrestleMania 41. He returned to congratulate Jey Uso after winning the World Heavyweight Title at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ad

Zayn was assaulted by both Karrion Kross and Bron Breakker on the latest episode of RAW. Kross blasted The Underdog of the Underground in the ribs with a pipe. Breakker speared Zayn several times during their showdown.

It was later revealed that due to the damage, Zayn will be out of action indefinitely. The next five WWE stars can take his place on RAW.

John Cena's secret romantic life - Watch here!

#5. Austin Theory is healthy and ready

WWE hasn't used Austin Theory much since WrestleMania. He and Grayson Waller both faced Sheamus after tricking the other into facing The Celtic Warrior. Since then, The New Day has been supportive of the Aussie star.

Ad

Trending

The former US Champ was heading for a face turn once the partnership with Waller ended. Since that seemed to have already happened, it would be a good way to bring Austin Theory back to oppose Seth Rollins.

They had a brief partnership during the COVID Pandemic, and that history can be intertwined into a current angle.

#4. Ricky Saints could be called up soon

Ad

Ricky Saints has a chance to regain the North American Championship from Ethan Page at the Great American Bash.

Even with his star power, it wouldn't make sense to move up to challenge Oba Femi after losing to the North American Champion.

Moving to WWE's main roster could be in the cards since Saints has plenty of experience as a heel and a face in front of huge crowds.

He could initially oppose Seth Rollins' group, but then join him when everyone came back to the fold.

Ad

#3. Ilja Dragunov is nearing a return from injury

Ad

Before he was injured last year, The Mad Russian was trying to end Bron Breakker's reign of terror in the Intercontinental Championship scene.

He battled Sheamus and others, and even helped Sami Zayn to the back one time when Breakker destroyed him. If Ilja Dragunov is fully healed from his injury he suffered last year, he could return to fill the void left by Sami Zayn.

The former NXT Champion is also hard to keep down, which is something Rollins' adversaries have displayed.

Ad

#2. Karrion Kross is ready for a big push in WWE

Ad

If there's one star who's been minimally featured that's more than ready for a bigger spotlight, it's Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion has experienced a groundswell of support over the last six months.

He's even been cheered when targeting Zayn. Rollins mentioned that Kross wasn't anything to worry about during a backstage conversation on RAW with Bron Breakker.

Kross could fill the void in Sami's absence and play the same mind games with Rollins. It could also lead to a face turn due to support from the WWE Universe.

Ad

#1. LA Knight could switch over to RAW

With SmackDown cutting out an entire hour to return to its original two-hour runtime, some stars will lose out on screen time. LA Knight probably wouldn't be one of those stars, but the time cut will be felt nonetheless.

Since he's already feuding with one of RAW's top stars, it makes sense for The Megastar to move to the red brand permanently.

It would open up new feuds across the board and even potentially lead to a world title reign for the super-popular Knight. Sami Zayn wasn't the only WWE star seeking that elusive major championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More