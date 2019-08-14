5 retired finishing moves current WWE stars need to use right now

Braun Strowman

The finishing move is the namesake of any successful pro wrestler, and a great finishing move can help a star not only achieve success in the ring, but also boost star power if the move becomes universally popular.

The RKO, for instance, is one of the most popular finishing moves in the history of pro wrestling, dating back to Diamond Dallas Page using the move and calling it the Diamond Cutter.

During a promo leading up to SummerSlam, Randy Orton made it clear there is only one thing he needs in order to be successful in WWE, and that is the RKO.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at five retired finishing moves that could be dusted off by current WWE Superstars with potentially great avail.

#5 The Torture Rack

Lex Luger uses the Torture Rack

The Torture Rack, aka The Torture Rack of Doom, was made famous by former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger.

The move is a submission hold, and sees the wrestler "racking" his opponent on his shoulders, bending the opponent's back in order to force a tap out.

The move was later adapted by Nikki Bella as The Rack Attack, and Bella used the move less as a submission hold, and more as a standard finisher, dropping down with her opponent on her shoulders as opposed to attempting the submission.

Current WWE star Braun Strowman could benefit greatly from adding a submission hold to his offensive arsenal, as he currently does not have a submission finisher.

WWE typically gives the Bear Hug to big men in the ring, but the move is dated and does not pack the visual punch offered by The Torture Rack.

Should Strowman enlist the Rack as one of his finishing moves, it would freshen up his repertoire, which right now only consists of a running powerslam finishing move, and would add depth to The Monster Among Men's in-ring work.

