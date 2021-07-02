5 Retired Pay-Per-Views WWE Brought Back For NXT

It goes without saying that there have been some good (and not so good) pay-per-view over the years in WWE, and in particular, NXT. Some will last a lifetime, but some only just make it past their inception.

Fans clamor for the return of their favorite pay-per-views of years gone by, and in recent times, WWE has been reviving some of those classic event names for its NXT brand.

More often than not, a pay-per-view name can really make an event stand head and shoulders above the rest of their monthly rival names, and that's not an exception for NXT either.

Whether you're a 'Great Balls of Fire' kind of guy, or a 'Taboo Tuesday' kind of gal, there will always be pay-per-view names that will cement themselves with fans, good or bad.

It is safe to say undoubtedly that the NXT brand delivers event after event, and it is no wonder the brand is given the green light to showcase these historical pay-per-view names as their own.

With that being said, let's take a look at 5 retired pay-per-view names that WWE brought back for the black-and-gold brand, NXT.

#5. Fatal 4-Way - The first retired pay-per-view name WWE brought back for NXT

Whether this one was intentional or not, it did happen. NXT's second-ever WWE Network special, 'TakeOver: Fatal 4-Way', took place in September 2014.

The event was main evented by an edge-of-your seat classic featuring NXT champion Adrian Neville as he defended the gold against Sami Zayn, Tyler Breeze and Tyson Kidd.

In front of a boisterous sold-out crowd at Full Sail University, fans also saw Charlotte Flair retain the NXT Women's Title against Bayley.

Four years prior to the event, WWE had their own standalone pay-per-view called 'Fatal 4-Way'.

WWE's goal was similar to that of gimmick pay-per-view's happening today, where a number of matches would take place using that particular match gimmick.

WWE's event featured three Fatal 4-Way matches, with the main event match seeing Sheamus capture the WWE Championship following interference by The Nexus. Remember those guys?

Despite receiving 143,00 pay-per-view buys, it wasn't enough to convince WWE management to continue the event the following year, and it was ultimately scrapped.

Revived by Triple H and his NXT team in 2014, again, the event only lasted one year as a TakeOver event, but it will certainly be remembered for being a catalyst for the NXT brand catapulting to new heights in the years to come.

