5 retired WWE Superstars who still work for the company 

The life of a WWE superstar may seem like it's all sunshine and rainbows. However, when factoring in all the injuries, unexpected releases, and the unpredictable nature of pro wrestling, there's great reason to believe the sentiment can't possibly ring true.

For whatever reason, a superstar's career could end in an instant. One second, your favorite pro wrestler is riding high as a world champion and in a matter of mere months, they're informed that their days in the ring are a thing of the past.

While the five superstars featured in today's listicle may no longer grapple in the squared circle, it might come as a surprise to you that they still have a non-wrestling role within WWE.

#5 In our list of retired superstars who still work for WWE: Paige still works as an ambassador for WWE

After a successful stint in NXT, Paige made her main roster debut in perhaps the biggest way possible: a WWE Diva's Championship victory over the current champion at the time, AJ Lee.

Paige went on to play a huge part in the early stages of WWE's women's revolution; most notably feuding with the likes of Charlotte, AJ Lee (her soon-to-be "frenemie"), and The Bellas.

Sadly, Paige's career was cut short due to injury in 2018. What's worse is that she was forced to retire years before having the chance to reach her prime, as the former Diva's Champion was just 25 years old at the time.

While she's retired from in-ring action, Paige is still an integral part of WWE, whether it's working as an on-screen manager for the Kabuki Warriors, being the GM of Smackdown, or working behind the scenes in her current role as an ambassador.

#4 Jason Jordan is currently a WWE producer

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle Are you going to name her after me? Kurtina? Just a suggestion. Regardless,I’m proud to be an expecting grandpa. Congrats to my 1st son @JasonJordanJJ on the great news that he and his wife are having a baby girl. No offense, but I hope she looks like her mom, and not like us.Are you going to name her after me? Kurtina? Just a suggestion. Regardless,I’m proud to be an expecting grandpa. Congrats to my 1st son @JasonJordanJJ on the great news that he and his wife are having a baby girl. No offense, but I hope she looks like her mom, and not like us. 😃Are you going to name her after me? Kurtina? Just a suggestion. Regardless,I’m proud to be an expecting grandpa.

Jason Jordan first rose to prominence when he formed the stable known as American Alpha with Chad Gable during their days in NXT.

The team would go on to win the NXT Tag Team Championships when they defeated The Revival at NXT TakeOver: The End. They'd then go on to win the Smackdown Tag Team Titles that same year, making them the first team in WWE history to do so.

Despite the success of American Alpha and a promising future in the tag team division, Jordan will most likely be remembered for being the kayfabe son of WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

During the aforementioned storyline, the former Smackdown Live Tag Team Champion went down with an injury and hasn't returned since.

Since then, Jordan has become a producer for WWE. While there hasn't been much said for a return, here's to hoping all references to being Kurt's kayfabe son are dropped if we ever get the pleasure of seeing him on TV again.

#3 The Undertaker is a WWE ambassador

The Undertaker and Paul Bearer

There isn't much to be said about The Deadman that hasn't already been said in the past. The Phenom has been a part of the WWE in some capacity since the 90s; making him one of the longest-tenured wrestlers in the company.

In the span of that time, The Undertaker has done just about everything there is to do in the squared circle.

Besides being a master at keeping kayfabe alive and well for so many years, The Deadman's gimmick never seemed to grow stale, as Taker always found new ways to reinvent himself. From cruising on motorcycles as Big Evil to being accompanied to the ring by the late, great Paul Bearer as The Deadman; the former 7-time world champion was always ahead of the game.

But The Undertaker's legendary persona certainly isn't the only thing he's known for. The barbaric Hell in a Cell match with Mankind, an era-ending clash with Triple H, and his 5-star WrestleMania 25 classic with Shawn Michaels are just a few of the many reasons why most fans consider The Undertaker to be the best to ever do it.

Despite no longer wrestling full-time, Taker has become a WWE ambassador; a little known fact for some.

#2 D-Von Dudley works behind the scenes as a WWE producer

As cliche as it sounds, D-Von is one half of arguably the most decorated tag team in all of pro wrestling.

The Dudley Boyz had more than just one word catchphrases and flaming tables. D Von and Bubba Ray were two of the biggest reasons tag team wrestling was so popular during the dawn of the new century.

They earned this accolade by battling the likes of Edge, Christian, and The Hardys in groundbreaking matches such as the first ever triple threat tag team ladder match at WrestleMania 16 and their iconic Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match the following year at WrestleMania 17.

All their hard work certainly didn't go unnoticed, as The Dudleys were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 via Edge and Christian.

If you're wondering what one half of the masters of the wood is up to these days, D-Von currently works as a producer for WWE behind the scenes. He's held this position since 2016.

#1 Tyson Kidd is still employed as a WWE producer

As Tyson Kidd learned the ropes training in the legendary Hart Family Dungeon, it's a given that his wrestling skills were exceptional.

Though he found most of his success in the tag team division, Kidd made his televised debut as a singles competitor managed by his real-life wife, Natalya.

It wouldn't be long before David Hart Smith joined up with them to form what would soon be known as The Hart Dynasty. The stable found quite a lot of success in the tag team division, winning the WWE Unified Tag Team Titles on the April 26 edition of Monday Night RAW in 2010.

Despite their success as a team, the stable would surprisingly split in November of that same year.

Kidd's success as a tag team competitor wouldn't end there, as he'd go on to form another stable with Justin Gabriel as well as Cesaro; the latter of which he'd win the WWE Unified Tag Team Titles with.

Though he was forced to retire due to injury in 2015, Tyson Kidd still works as a WWE producer to this day.

Edited by Prem Deshpande