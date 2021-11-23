John Cena's gone back to Hollywood after his high-profile match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. This latest run only added to his legacy as his return significantly boosted WWE's business metrics across the board. Cena didn't miss a beat on the microphone either as he did a tremendous job building hype for the program.

Fans need to appreciate every time The Doctor of Thuganomics returns to professional wrestling since he's becoming a bigger movie star every summer. Cena isn't going to have many more WWE matches and every one of them going forward needs to be with an opponent of significance.

Whether he's chasing a record 17th world title or passing the torch to the next generation, there are a number of possibilities in store for Cena should he decide to wrestle again.

With that being said, here are 5 return matches for John Cena:

#5 John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

This is the most boring option on the list, but Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in professional wrestling at the moment. After taking a clean loss at SummerSlam, the story of John Cena looking for redemption against WWE's top dog could be compelling.

The Suicide Squad star might need to jump through a few hoops to warrant another title shot, but this could be an interesting storyline if handled with care. He could even reciprocate and put his career on the line, as Reigns did at SummerSlam. On this occasion, there'd be much more drama in the match as the audience would buy the idea of Cena finally walking away from in-ring competition.

However, Reigns winning this match would serve no purpose as he wouldn't gain anything by being the one to retire Cena. This needs to be a feel-good story where The Doctor of Thuganomics finally overcomes his nemesis and breaks Ric Flair's record.

