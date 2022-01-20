5 Reunions we could see in the 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match 

The annual Royal Rumble Premium Live Event takes place on Saturday, January 29, 2022. The event will take place from The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri, live on Peacock in the USA, and WWE Network everywhere else.

The company has announced that the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match will once again take place and the winner of the bout will advance to WrestleMania to challenge for either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship.

A number of entrants for the match have already been announced, including some surprises. The likes of Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, The Bella Twins and current IMPACT Knockouts Champion, Mickie James will all be returning.

As always with the Rumble match, it can always drum up some bizarre alliances, or even some friendships from the past. Superstars will often work together to eliminate others from the match to gain an advantage.

Take last year's Men's Royal Rumble match for example, where Christian - who had retired from the ring due to a series of concussions in 2014 - returned to the match and reunited with his longtime tag team partner and best friend, Edge.

That being said, let's take a look at five reunions we could see in the 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match.

#5 Laycool could briefly reunite in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match

WWE legend Michelle McCool has been announced as a surprise entrant for this year's 30-Woman Rumble match. Could this mean we may see a Laycool reunion for the first time in 11 years?

Layla El, left WWE and retired from the ring in 2015. She has not competed inside the squared circle since.

Of course, the Rumble opens the door for a lot of superstars to return and not put too much emphasis on their in-ring work. In Layla's case, she could enter the match for a few minutes and soak up the moment.

It would be fitting to see the duo reunite. The reunion would serve as a real purpose for McCool's return to the match.

Laycool was one of the most dominant forces in the women's division between 2009 and 2011 and saw both ladies hold the Divas/Women's Championship, respectively during the run.

If they do reunite, the other WWE Superstars in the match better make sure they bring their A-game.

