5 Ridiculous gimmicks you probably forgot these successful wrestlers had

And they rose, like a Phoenix from the ashes...

by Aditya Rangarajan Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2017, 02:10 IST

He played the game

Some people say a gimmick makes a Superstar. Others, that it is the man that makes a gimmick.

The Undertaker is a case study often used to support both assertions. His whole shtick is so well-defined and supremely executed that we could just as easily wind up thinking anyone would have made a success of out it. At the same time, you can’t overstate Mark Calaway’s hand behind its longevity and relevance.

His dedication, his application, his skills and his masterful handle on the business.

Often times, the debate is fuelled further by examples of Superstars who make it big, indelibly testifying to their commitment and their ability, and yet have a pockmarked history with bad gimmicks before they actually hit a home run with one.

So was it their fault that they couldn’t figure out the nuts and bolts of how to make it work earlier in their careers or can we chalk up the failure to the unconvincing nature of the gimmick itself?

It’s one of many questions in pro wrestling that we can answer around, but never hit the bullseye on.

As you contemplate that, here’s a list of 5 successful WWE Superstars who had to wade through ridiculous gimmicks to reach the promised land.

#5 TJ Perkins – Suicide

TJ Perkins’ former avatar...Suicide

What, oh what will the WWE say if it became common knowledge that their breakout star in the Cruiserweight Division, the first Cruiserweight Champion wrestled for TNA under the name of Suicide?

Not at all very PG like, is it?

Naturally, they re-packaged him completely as TJ Perkins (pronounced TJP nowadays because, apparently, Vince McMahon detests the restaurant named Perkins), dressed him in multicoloured garb right out of a comic book and decided that he would be accompanied to the ring by 8-bit entrance music.

And in the riveting backstory that he is scripted to narrate, replete with near-insurmountable obstacles and unexpected twists, of how he finally realised his dreams, they conveniently left out the fact that he was once a masked man setting TNA’s X-Division alight.

Not to imply that the Suicide (or Manic) gimmick was ridiculous of course...at least, it’s hard to point the finger when the TJP character is just as bleah.

