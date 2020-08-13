5 Ridiculous WWE storylines that actually worked

Over the course of the past several decades, WWE has churned out countless storylines and matches. Some have been etched forever in the annals of wrestling history as absolute classics, while a good number of them were pretty forgettable.

Storylines like the legendary Vince McMahon vs Stone Cold Steve Austin feud, Daniel Bryan's underdog story that led to a World title win at WWE WrestleMania 30, and the beef between Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage are all regarded as some of the very best storylines you'll ever find. In this slideshow though, we will be taking a look at storylines that seemed and looked ridiculous on occasions, but somehow managed to engage the WWE Universe enough for them to care about what was going on. Some of these angles seemed absurd at first, while others had elements of ridiculousness. One thing's common between all though: they all worked and are still remembered by the audience to this day.

#5 Chris Jericho and Christian's wager

Chris Jericho

Back in late 2003, Christian and Chris Jericho had a rather amusing wager on the road to WWE WrestleMania 20. The duo was pursuing Lita and Trish Stratus respectively, and the wager called that the money would be given to the guy who "got together" first with the girl he was pursuing.

Chris Jericho Superstar Spotlight:

The ridiculousness of this angle soon turned into must-watch content, as Jericho began having genuine feelings for Trish somewhere in the middle of the storyline. Christian didn't seem thrilled with the same, and the two kicked off a feud that led to a WrestleMania encounter. At The Show of Shows, Christian defeated Jericho after Trish 'accidentally' hit the latter. After the match, Trish showed her true colors by hitting Jericho again and revealing that she was with Christian all along. The angle continued further for a while, with Jericho defeating the duo in a Handicap match at WWE Backlash 2004. What started out as a tasteless angle that many deemed as offensive to women, turned into one of the best storylines of 2004.