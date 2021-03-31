5 Roles John Cena could fill in WWE when he retires

John Cena is a huge mainstream star and one of the biggest names to have ever come out of WWE. He carried the company during the majority of the PG Era, something only a handful of wrestlers could've managed to do.

The Leader of the Cenation is a record-tying 16-time World Champion and has headlined multiple WrestleManias, making him a shoo-in for the WWE Hall of Fame. The number of times John Cena has competed in the ring has decreased in recent years due to his acting commitments.

This could lead to his retirement from wrestling. If he does indeed hang up his boots, he'll still be a beneficial asset to the company by working in an on-screen or backstage role. John Cena is unquestionably loyal to Vince McMahon and WWE.

Despite his growing success in Hollywood, he still shows up when The Chairman needs him most. Here are five roles John Cena could fill in WWE when he retires.

#5 John Cena could join the WWE creative team

John Cena's experience in the movie industry would come in handy if he had to join the WWE Creative Writing Team. It won't be the first time that a former World Champion will be working with the people who craft the storylines and promos that we see on TV.

Current WWE SmackDown superstar Daniel Bryan is also working with the creative team. John Cena is very familiar with storytelling, and he has an idea of what the fans want to see in WWE. This would improve the product significantly by making it more entertaining.

Although Vince McMahon has the final say on everything that is presented on his shows, he won't turn down most of John Cena's pitches due to their close relationship and trust.

