5 Ronda Rousey backstage stories you need to know

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey had one of the most memorable rookie years in the history of the company, making a very impressive debut at WrestleMania 34 in tag team action alongside WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Rousey also held the namesake of being one of three women to main event WrestleMania for the very first time, as Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair competed in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 35 this year and made WWE history.

Rousey's future in WWE is currently unknown, as she is currently on hiatus from the company while she and husband Travis Browne work on having a family. Despite taking time off from in-ring competition, Rousey remained on WWE TV making her Total Divas debut in the last season of the show.

With Rousey's return to the ring currently in question, let's take a look at 5 backstage Ronda Rousey stories you need to know.

#5 Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch is a rumored WrestleMania 36 match

Despite Becky Lynch emerging victorious at WrestleMania this year and taking the RAW Women's title from Ronda Rousey, the match finish was not without controversy, however, as many fans feel Rousey's shoulders were not fully pinned to the mat when the referee counted three to end the historic bout.

The controversial match finish could leave the door open for a possible Rousey vs Lynch singles match in the future, and according to SK's Tom Colohue, WWE is still hoping that match can happen.

“Going forwards, I think the Rousey versus Lynch storyline is still very much the main storyline they want, but I think that’s more likely to be heading into a WrestleMania," said Colohue. "We’ll have to see. Asuka seems to be lined up to be the next challenger, at least for the December pay-per-view, and then at the Royal Rumble, we’ll see. I wouldn’t be too surprised to see Ronda Rousey as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble.

“What they don’t want to do, given that the whole purpose of this is to make NXT look as good as they can, they don’t want Ronda Rousey to come in and completely overshadow Shayna Baszler. They don’t want that. Neither of the women involved want that, so I very much doubt we will see Ronda Rousey.”

