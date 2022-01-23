5 Royal Rumble eliminations that were not supposed to happen

The annual Royal Rumble premium live event is right around the corner and the circumstances surrounding the main event match means that once again there is a lot of scope for botches.

The Royal Rumble match sees a number of superstars in the ring at the same time. The fact that one slip or one false move can result in elimination has seen several stars accidentally taken out of the match in the past.

The following article looks at just five eliminations in the history of the long-standing match that were not supposed to happen the way that they did.

#5. Bayley's elimination in the 2021 Royal Rumble match was a botch

Bayley and Bianca Belair were in the middle of a feud on SmackDown when the two women entered the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match. The company was looking to make a big deal out of the issues between the two women, but Bayley was quickly eliminated from the match by The EST of WWE.

The former Women's Champion's elimination happened so quickly that the production crew actually missed her exit and the commentary team were then forced to rely on the replay.

According to a report by PWInsider, Bayley's elimination from the match came too soon and the company had plans for her to be part of the match for a little longer. Her feud with Bianca Belair was set to be a noteworthy part of the match, and Bayley should have remained in the match until Mickie James made her entrance at number 19.

Bayley started off the match and lasted 29 minutes before she was eliminated by Bianca Belair.

Ahead of The Royal Rumble match, the feud between Bayley and Belair was highlighted but The EST was the one who came out on top and later went on to main event WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Bayley wasn't even a part of the WrestleMania card and was instead added to a forgettable segment that included new WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins.

