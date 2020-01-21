5 Royal Rumble rumors of the week that you should know (21 January, 2020)- Veteran to return after 12 years; injured Superstars status; NXT plans, and more

Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal

The Royal Rumble is just days away and it's shaping up to be a very interesting PPV. There have been several rumors doing the rounds about past legends returning as well as injured Superstars making it back to WWE.

In the lead up to the show, let's take a look at 5 Royal Rumble rumors of the week that you should know:

#5 Shannon Moore to return

Shannon Moore

The Royal Rumble sees veterans return for one-night only, and this year's show could also see a surprising Superstar return to the ring. Shannon Moore, who was with WCW before joining WWE back in the early 2000s, could make an appearance at the show, as per WrestlingNews.

He was set to compete at Canadian Wrestling's Elite promotion during Royal Rumble, but he has pulled out of that event, which has sparked speculation of him featuring in WWE's PPV.

#4 Kane at Royal Rumble

Kane returned to SmackDown last week

Another WWE veteran Kane, could also be a part of Royal Rumble following his recent appearance on SmackDown.

As per PWInsider, Kane will be at this weekend's show after his appearance on SmackDown and a recent live event.

#3 NXT talent at Royal Rumble

Shayna Baszler to win the women's Royal Rumble match?

The last few years of Royal Rumble has seen several NXT Superstars take part in the show, and this year's could be no different.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the Royal Rumble will see many NXT Superstars take part, with Meltzer even tipping Shayna Baszler to win the women's Royal Rumble match.

#2 Finn Balor at Royal Rumble

Finn Balor on NXT

This year's Royal Rumble will see more NXT Superstars, as per various reports, and one NXT Superstar who has hinted at a possible appearance is Finn Balor.

Balor replied to Curt Hawkins' tweet and told him that he will "see him on Sunday", which is when Royal Rumble is set to take place.

Se3 y0u Sunday — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) January 20, 2020

#1 Jinder Mahal and Velveteen Dream to return

Jinder Mahal

The Royal Rumble match is perhaps the best way to bring back Superstars who have been out due to long-term injuries. Two injured Superstars who are rumoured to return at the PPV are former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream.

According to PWInsider, the duo could be at the PPV, but the report states that they aren't quite sure if they will be involved in the PPV.