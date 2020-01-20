5 WWE Superstars who could get a big push at 2020 Royal Rumble

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020

The Royal Rumble is one PPV that can truly help a Superstar's push and set him up for a great year ahead. The show, the first one for WWE in the calendar year, is a great indicator as to which Superstar will be pushed by WWE for the coming months, leading up to WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble match is a fantastic way of building momentum for a Superstar and skyrockets a Superstar's popularity among the WWE Universe.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could get a big push at 2020 Royal Rumble:

#5 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is one Superstar that is highly thought of backstage in WWE among the creative team and he could be someone who does very well at Royal Rumble.

The Scottish Psychopath teased a babyface turn recently, which, if happens, would be the first time he works as a face on the main roster.

At last year's Royal Rumble, he made four eliminations - the second most in the men's match after Braun Strowman. He could have a strong showing this year as well, and perhaps be one of the last few Superstars in the ring in the Royal Rumble match.

While speaking to Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy, Triple H revealed that there's a possibility that McIntyre could become a future champion, praising the former NXT Champion.

I think it's a possibility. Drew has had an incredible run, started off at such a young age, and he's still so young now and he's kind of just coming into his own now as a performer, really. I told him that the sky is the limit for him. He left for a while, he had to go clear himself out and realise what he wanted, and step away and come back even better.

Watch out for the Scotsman at Royal Rumble - he could very well be one of the dark horses at the PPV.

