WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 5 Superstars who desperately need to win

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE's most anticipated events of the year for a plethora of reasons. However, one of the things that I personally love about it, is that it's a show that more often than not makes new stars.

The winner of the Royal Rumble is not only given more important opportunities with a guaranteed title match at WrestleMania, but they're immediately seen as a more legitimate Superstar on the roster and propelled into the main event scene.

But, the Rumble match itself isn't the only match on the card and this year there are a number of intriguing matches to compliment the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches. We've got Asuka Vs Becky Lynch, Bayley Vs Lacey Evans, Sheamus Vs Shorty G, Roman Reigns Vs Baron Corbin, Andrade Vs Humberto Carillo and The Fiend Vs Daniel Bryan.

There are a number of Superstars involved in those matches that desperately need to win, either because it will help them become stars or simply because they're running out of chances to show out.

Let's take a look at the five people I think need to desperately win at this year's Royal Rumble

#5 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been on the main roster during his second run with the company for quite some time now and has been pegged as a future world champion since moving on from NXT. However, for whatever reason, he hasn't been given a single opportunity to win a world title yet.

Now it seems that Paul Heyman is finally gearing McIntyre up for the main event run we all believe he's capable of. The Superstar has started to show more of his personality and is getting over with the Monday Night RAW crowd as a top star and a major babyface for the brand.

But this, perhaps, couldn't have come at the worst time for McIntyre as the Royal Rumble match is upon him, and the results of that match pretty much dictate the way WWE is going to go for both world title pictures heading into WrestleMania.

So, it really is do-or-die for McIntyre in the Royal Rumble match. There's every chance he'll win it given his recent push, but if he doesn't then it pretty much means that we won't see 'The Scottish Psychopath' in the main event scene until at least WrestleMania. And if that is the case it probably means he'll be cooled off again like he has been before.

If Drew McIntyre is going to be a major main event player in WWE they have to pull the trigger soon and this might be the best time to do so.

