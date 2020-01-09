Triple H discusses whether 2020 will be the year that Drew McIntyre becomes WWE Champion [Exclusive]

I recently had the pleasure of speaking with Triple H, ahead of this weekend's NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II event about the possibility of NXT UK going live in the future among other things. One of WWE's top imports from the UK is Drew McIntyre, who recently said 2020 is going to be his year.

Well, will it? I had to take the opportunity to pose that question to WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent and Live Events.

Being Scottish myself, I love watching NXT UK because there's an insane amount of Scottish talent who I've watched have an incredible journey to WWE. We already have a Scottish NXT UK Women's Champion and Tag Team Champions, and we could have a Scottish United Kingdom Champion this weekend.

Drew McIntyre is looking better than ever on RAW right now. Might we see the first ever Scottish and British WWE Champion this year?

I think it's a possibility. Drew has had an incredible run, started off at such a young age, and he's still so young now and he's kind of just coming into his own now as a performer, really. I told him that the sky is the limit for him. He left for a while, he had to go clear himself out and realise what he wanted, and step away and come back even better.

He's an incredibly hard worker and he's as serious as serious can be. He wants to be the best in the world and, when you have that type of attitude and that strong work ethic, absolutely, it's a possibility.

Star power, technically sound in the ring, incredible on the mic, charisma in abundance.



This year HAS to be the year Drew McIntyre wins the WWE Championship.#RAW pic.twitter.com/TRiBTvNjBI — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 7, 2020

