5 Rumors you must know before AEW All Out

Chris Jericho and CM Punk

All Elite Wrestling will present its highly anticipated All Out PPV on August 31st, and with only one day until the big event, the rumor mill is in full swing heading into Saturday night.

Below is the final card for the PPV taking place at The Sears Centre in Chicago, IL. The pre-show, known as the Buy-In, features...

-Casino Battle Royale with the Winner Receiving a Future AEW Women's Title Shot. Participants include:

Allie

Yuka Sakazaki

Britt Baker

Nyla Rose

Brandi Rhodes

Teal Piper

Ivelisse

Jazz

Big Swole

Sadie Gibbs

Awesome Kong

Shazza McKenzie

-Private Party vs. Angélico and Jack Evans

The main card will then feature:

-Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

-SCU vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt

-Cracker Barrel Clash: Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

-Winner Gets A First-Round Bye In The AEW Tag Team Tournament: The Dark Order vs. Best Friends

-Escalera De La Muerte For The AAA World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros (c) vs. The Young Bucks

-Cody vs. Shawn Spears (with Tully Blanchard)

-PAC vs. Kenny Omega

-AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Chris Jericho

Let's take a look at 5 rumors you must know heading into the first-ever AEW All Out PPV.

#5 Will CM Punk show up?

CM Punk

This time last year, rumors began circulating that CM Punk might be willing to consider a return to pro wrestling as Cody Rhodes and The Elite geared up for the inaugural All In PPV event.

The show came and went, and Punk was nowhere to be found at the show and now, one year later, the Punk rumor mill is once again in full effect.

In the past year, Punk has stated that he has no intention of returning to the ring, but did admit in an interview that he received an offer, via text, to sign with AEW. Punk indicated he had no interest in the offer, but with AEW now a fully-established promotion, is Punk working the fans and planning on making a return at All Out? Only time will tell.

