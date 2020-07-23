5 Sasha Banks and Bayley moments from Extreme Rules 2020

This year's Extreme Rules event was a bit of change compared to recent years events. This year the pay-per-view was dubbed The Horror Show and going into the event we had some unique match-ups, including Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio going head-to-head in an eye for an eye match, and a cinematic swamp match between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

The focal point of the women's matches, however, were Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. Although not defending their shared titles, both women had title matches – Bayley defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Nikki Cross, and Asuka putting her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Sasha.

The event has probably left us with more questions than answers, with that strange finish to Sasha and Asuka's RAW Women's Championship bout, and small moments between the two that could point us towards the next steps for the pair.

Here are some of the standout moments between Sasha Banks and Bayley from Extreme Rules 2020, with an insight into where the women are heading on their journey to domination in the WWE.

#1 Sasha Banks holding Bayley's SmackDown Women's title

Bayley and Nikki Cross go head to head as Sasha looks on, sporting the SmackDown Women's Title

As Bayley took to the ring to defend her title against Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross, there was something very interesting about Sasha Banks, who was supporting her partner at ringside. As Bayley and Nikki battled one another, Sasha was not only holding on to her and Bayley's tag titles, but she had Bayley's SmackDown belt around her waist.

Usually, the title would be on the timekeeper's table, but this time, it was worn by Sasha, despite the title not even belonging to her – is she just being protective on behalf of her best friend or is this hinting towards the much-anticipated title feud between the two women?

After Bayley was declared victorious, the pair made their way back up the ramp. Sasha Banks was gazing at Bayley's title draped over her shoulder, another potential hint at what is yet to come between the current Tag Team Champions.