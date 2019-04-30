5 secret rules from WWE Live events you probably don't know about

Certain actions are banned at WWE Live events according to a leaked document.

The WWE Superstars perform on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live each and every week, but there is a whole lot of wrestling that most fans don't get to see.

Dubbed WWE Live events, these non-televised shows happen most nights of the years, as Superstars travel all across the world to entertain fans who wouldn't be able to see the men and women of WWE live any other way.

Though these shows aren't televised, there are certain rules that the company enforce on their Superstars during these events.

A list of specific rules has even been leaked online, allowing for members of the WWE Universe to get a glimpse behind the curtain at some of what goes on in the professional wrestling juggernaut.

#5: No stalling in the opener

Opening matches are meant to set the tone for the night.

Whilst the main event may be the biggest show on the card, the first match of the night is a lot of pressure. The opener is supposed to set the tone for the evening, so an exciting, well-paced gripping contest is exactly what WWE is looking for.

What they don't want, is a long, drawn-out affair full of time wasting, that eventually bores what is supposed to be a rabid live crowd.

Though heels like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn often draw the ire of fans by stalling outside of the ring on TV, this doesn't fly at WWE Live events, at least not in the show's opener.

Later in the night, stalling can be an effective way to get a crowd re-invested, but it definitely isn't something used in the first match of the night.

