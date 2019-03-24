5 Secret tricks Ronda Rousey uses to maintain kayfabe

Here are the old school tricks Ronda Rousey uses to masterfully maintain kayfabe

WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has swiftly gained the status of public enemy number-1 in the WWE Universe. The brash and athletic former Olympian and MMA box office attraction set the professional wrestling world abuzz with her WWE debut last year, and eventually went on to capture the RAW Women's Championship.

While Rousey was cheered on by the vast majority of the WWE Universe during her run as a babyface, things took a turn for the worse when she began a feud with Becky Lynch. A war of words which started around Survivor Series 2018, gradually escalated into physical confrontations between Rousey and Lynch.

Eventually, Lynch's constant trolling of Rousey, resulted in "The Rowdy One" finally snapping and turning heel. Ever since her heel turn, Rousey has been pretty outspoken about how she doesn't care about maintaining kayfabe, stating that she doesn't really respect the code of honor in professional wrestling.

However, as we all know, Rousey's anti-professional wrestling rants are simply another layer of her on-screen character, and the RAW Women's Champion, in fact, does have a considerable amount of respect for the pro-wrestling industry. With that in mind, today, we look at a few secret tricks Ronda Rousey uses to maintain kayfabe...

#5 Ronda Rousey stays committed to her character despite receiving severe fan-backlash

Ronda Rousey is fully committed to WWE and the art of professional wrestling

Alright, for most professional wrestlers/sports-entertainers in the world, dealing with fan-backlash after a heel turn isn't really that big of a deal. However, when it comes to "The Rowdy One" Ronda Rousey, we're talking about a global icon who is one of the most important figures in recent pop culture history.

Rousey is one of the rare female combat sports-persons who has proven to be a legitimate box office draw in the fight game -- breaking all sorts of records within the UFC's business module. Considering that, as well as how well-known she is the world over, Rousey's heel turn wasn't really well-received by certain sections of her fans and critics -- particularly her comments about breaking kayfabe and not respecting professional wrestling.

Nevertheless, despite severe fan-backlash, Rousey has stayed committed to her anti-professional wrestling heel character and has become the most hated "Villainess" in WWE today...

