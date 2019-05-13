5 secrets Ronda Rousey told us about WWE in her revealing interview with Megan Olivi

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 2.86K // 13 May 2019, 12:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

An excellent, revealing interview

Ronda Rousey recently had an interview with UFC reporter and real-life friend Megan Olivi. Olivi, if you're not familiar with the MMA world, is UFC's top reporter and has been for years. A staple of the MMA juggernaut, she has always been an open supporter of Rousey, even through her dark period of time between 2015 to 2016.

Also read: Ronda Rousey reveals big off-script moment on RAW before WrestleMania 35

With Rousey's WWE status unclear, Olivi sat down with the former UFC Bantamweight Champion and former RAW Women's Champion to discuss all things UFC and WWE, from her relationship to Dana White, to her WWE experience and what the future holds for her.

The 21-minute interview developed a lot of interest because Rousey spoke candidly about things that she's never normally open about. But with her WWE career up in the air, she decided to be frank about what lies ahead for her.

You can watch the full interview below.

#5. She's trying to start a family now; a WWE return is unlikely

Rousey has been open about her desire to start a family

For a long time now, everyone, including WWE, has known that Ronda Rousey's time in the ring was limited because she constantly had baby fever. Living with her husband Travis Browne on their "Browsey Acres", she was very open about her desire to begin a family

She said that she's trying to do the "baby thing", but was very open about the fact that she missed WWE and the women's locker room. She said

They say that no one really retires, so we’ll see. I’m trying to do the baby thing right now so we’re taking it by year, but I do miss a lot of little things about it. Me and the girls would do little ritual, little things that you would do throughout the day…It’s fun watching, but I’m also happy to be resting”

1 / 5 NEXT