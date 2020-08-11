5 of Seth Rollins' most memorable moments in WWE

Architect of The Shield, The Beast Slayer, or The Messiah: Call Seth Rollins whatever you want but it cannot be denied that the man has lived up to all his monikers in WWE.

It has been a decade since WWE signed former Ring of Honor World Champion Tyler Black to a developmental contract and within these past 10 years, not only has the renamed Black added the WWE Championship, Universal Championship, and the WWE Intercontinental Championship to his list of accolades. But Seth Rollins has also nailed every gimmick that has been thrown at him by the creative team.

Randy at his best. Sasha-Asuka title fight. Drew/Zigman pulling out all the stops. Lashley/Ali. Murphy with the W. #WWERaw with a helluva show. The only hiccup was that stubborn Mysterio kid. #thegreatergood pic.twitter.com/GGGqkcdzhL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 28, 2020

For over a decade, Seth Rollins has undergone multiple character changes and along with those changes, came a host of memorable moments. During his time in both developmental and the main roster, Seth Rollins has created his fair share of historic moments in WWE and The Monday Night Messiah is arguably one of the most vital Superstars in WWE right now.

Still in his mid-30s, Seth Rollins has a long way to go in the professional wrestling business and as time gradually progresses, the former WWE Champion will only continue to evolve both as an in-ring performer, on the microphone in his promos, and eventually carve his legacy as a legendary veteran of the business.

You created me. Every moment has led us to this one. #TheGreaterGood https://t.co/DG3byasSrJ — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 21, 2020

With Seth Rollins celebrating his 10th anniversary in WWE, this feels like the perfect time to recall five of his memorable moments in the company so far. Let's get to it.

#5. Seth Rollins wins the NXT Championship

Seth Rollins after winning the NXT Championship

We start off with the place where it all began for Seth Rollins in WWE, the developmental brand. Initially, much like every other superstar, Rollins was also under contract with Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) but it was only after the brand was renamed to NXT, Rollins had started to showcase his true potential.

Yes, Rollins is a former FCW Heavyweight and Tag Team Champion, and he enjoyed quite the dominant run in the promotion. But what made his NXT run even more special is the fact that he remains the inaugural NXT Champion in the company's history.

In 2012, Seth Rollins entered the Gold Rush Tournament and defeated Jinder Mahal in the finals to win the NXT Championship. In his only reign as champion, Rollins carried the title to the main roster, while he made his debut with a certain trio known as The Shield.