5 Shockers that could happen during Steve Austin's return to RAW next week

And this is the bottom line!

With less than ten days to go for this year's Clash of Champions PPV, WWE is gearing up to deliver two major shows at the Madison Square Garden next week with RAW and SmackDown going live from the historic arena.

One of the major segments announced is the return of the Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin to RAW. Last week, we saw the Texas Rattlesnake tweet and announce his intentions to be the mediator for the contract signing between Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman for their Universal Championship match. While the segment has been announced, expect a lot of shockers to come our way.

In this article, let's take a look at five things that could shock us during Stone Cold's return to Monday Night RAW next week.

#5 Confrontation with The Man

Becky hitting a Stunner on “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is f’n rad! pic.twitter.com/hL6r0iy1o3 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 3, 2019

Following last week's RAW, a new episode of Straight Up Steve Austin was aired with The Man, Becky Lynch, as the special guest. It was indeed great to see the chemistry between Austin and the RAW Women's Champion, whom many have referred to as the modern-day Stone Cold.

With Austin set to be involved in a major segment with Rollins, a confrontation with her real-life partner Becky is a huge possibility. As for the fans, they'll love to see Stone Cold and Becky Lynch on-screen together.

#4 Braun Strowman turns heel, takes out Austin

Last week on RAW, there was evident tension between the RAW Tag Team Champions who are scheduled to face each other for the Universal Title at Clash of Champions. After a heated argument over the contract signing, the Monster Among Men confronted Rollins in a backstage segment.

Braun Strowman was upset with Austin entering the contract negotiations, even calling him Rollins' "boy". The Monster Among Men had some major warning for the Hall of Famer.

If he gets in my face like anybody else does, then Stone Cold Steve Austin is gonna get these hands!

With him showing signs of turning heel, a snap during the contract signing leading to him taking out Austin would make him look way more dangerous than he does right now.

