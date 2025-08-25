5 Shocking things that could happen on tonight’s WWE RAW

With the final episode of WWE RAW before Clash in Paris just minutes away, fans are excited for it. Although the current match card features four matches, there is still room for additional bouts to be added. Moreover, the storylines on the red brand are getting more interesting.Someone needs to step up and take Naomi’s place as the Women’s World Champion. There is tension in the tag team division and much more. With that said, here are five shocking things that could take place on RAW.#5. Roman Reigns gets ambushedRoman Reigns will kick off the upcoming episode of RAW to address his upcoming match. While this could go down with him giving Bronson Reed a warning, since it is the go-home show ahead of Clash in Paris, WWE could do more. Reigns could be seen getting ambushed by The Vision, and while Jey Uso could come out to help him, overcoming the heels might be unlikely.The OTC1 has a score to settle with Reed, who has stolen two pairs of his shoes. This is an interesting match that will have fans excited to see if Reigns can prevail against The Aus-zilla.#4. IYO SKY gets betrayedThere has been tension between Asuka and IYO SKY. While the former Damage CTRL teammates have been trying to help out, things have only gone downhill. The Empress of Tomorrow released an online video that detailed her beef with SKY. Fans are expecting things to get out of control on RAW, and for the 43-year-old to betray SKY.This has been teased for weeks now, and considering there could be more matches added to the upcoming premium live event, the Stamford-based promotion could tease something here again.#3. Another match gets added to WWE Clash in ParisWWE has announced four matches for the PLE so far. However, the company still has time to add another one. On RAW or SmackDown, the promotion could insert another bout to the card.Many have been vocal about their desire to see the mid-card titles defended on the PLE. The promotion could have either the Men’s or Women’s Intercontinental or United States Championships defended at Clash in Paris.#2. Dominik Mysterio gets a matchDespite holding the Intercontinental Championship since WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio has not defended his title as much as fans would have hoped for. This could lead to WWE putting him in a match against AJ Styles at Clash in Paris. Mysterio and Styles have been beefing over the belt for a long time on RAW.Having Styles on international soil is great since fans love him. Mysterio also has a good following overseas. Tensions could rise on RAW with a match between the two being made official for the upcoming PLE.#1. Naomi’s replacement announcedThe biggest talking point regarding Clash in Paris is the state of the Women’s World Championship. Stephanie Vaquer won the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution to receive a title shot at Clash in Paris. However, due to her pregnancy, Naomi vacated the gold. Now, who will take her place?The Stamford-based promotion could either name a replacement or put together qualification matches featuring top female stars. The latter seems like a better option. A handful of stars from RAW and SmackDown could face off on the episodes before the PLE, with the final winner facing Stephanie Vaquer for the title at WWE Clash in Paris.