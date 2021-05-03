If your wrestling Mt. Rushmore is missing Hulk Hogan, it is devoid of "the biggest draw in wrestling history," as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin likes to say.

Hulk Hogan's accolades are too numerous for print. He is a multi-time world champion in WWE, WCW and NJPW, but is also arguably the most recognizable star in wrestling history. The professional wrestling icon can be seen in movies and television commercials all over the world.

Hulkamania took the world by storm in the early 1980s and along with it, professional wrestling saw a surge in mainstream popularity. Due primarily to WWE's newest sensation, professional wrestling is now intertwined with the world of entertainment.

WWE Superstars appeared on nationally syndicated programs and the wildly popular MTV alongside pop star Cyndi Lauper. Due to Hogan's mainstream success, WWE would draw a host of celebrities like Liberace, Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne, and Mr. T. Hogan took professional wrestling under his wing and helped lift the sport into the national spotlight.

The iconic wrestler recently sat down with "Stone" Cold Steve Austin for an episode of The Steve Austin Show podcast.

There he opened up about some of the most shocking moments of his storied career, including never before heard stories that are guaranteed to leave wrestling fans yearning for more.

The fact that Hogan and Austin had a not-so-courteous relationship with each other added to the anticipation of what would transpire during the former's podcast interview.

So, put on your red and yellow, put your hand to your ear, and Hulk Up for 5 Shocking Things Hulk Hogan Revealed On The Steve Austin Podcast.

#5 Hogan Had Heat With CM Punk

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk

Hulk Hogan has been involved in professional wrestling for five decades and throughout his long and storied career, he has balanced his professional life with troubles at home.

This includes a very public divorce from his first wife Linda and a life altering accident involving his son Nick.

Although Hogan has never intentionally gone out of his way to offend anyone, trouble at home has distracted him from always holding to the unspoken backstage rules of professional wrestling. Sometimes other wrestlers have held it against him.

Such was the case when he ran into CM Punk backstage at RAW's 15th Anniversary show. Hogan failed to acknowledge Punk, who was one of WWE's most popular stars at the time.

Hogan told Austin,

"I was so worried about my home life and the problems I had at home and I don't mean to call anybody out, but stuff happens. For instance....when I went back for RAW's 15th Anniversary, I walked into the dressing room there and there was a guy named CM Punk. I didn't know who he was and I heard I had heat because when I came back I didn't say hello to him."

Hogan didn't mean anything by the lack of interaction backstage. He admits to the mistake, but also adds that his "whole life was falling apart at home."

Hogan told Austin,

"When I walked in that dressing room, all I could think about was that I needed to get home and fix my life falling apart. I don't remember seeing, meeting, talking, or disrespecting anybody that day, but I had to live with that because I was in that space at that time."

CM Punk was a champion adored by the masses owing to his maverick persona. WWE programming pushed John Cena to such an extent that fans became irate over how monotonous the setup had become.

The call for a change was answered by Punk, who took the ball and ran with it, becoming one of the most decorated champions of all time.

