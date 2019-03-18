×
5 shocking things said by WWE Superstars after leaving the company

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.80K   //    18 Mar 2019, 18:47 IST

The Nexus came up short against John Cena at the Summerslam 2010 event
The Nexus came up short against John Cena at the Summerslam 2010 event

Sometimes in the world of work, it is simply easier for everyone to bite your tongue.

Though a colleague may annoy you, mentioning a problem can backfire on you, making you seem like you're the one with the problem.

And in the world of WWE, this is no different.

After all, the company has been host to some of the biggest stars in wrestling history, so it's understandable that not everyone is able to see eye to eye.

With that said, some Superstars have decided to spill the beans and reveal backstage secrets after getting released from the company.

Here are five shocking revelations made by WWE Superstars after they walked away from the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

#5: WWE quit on Bubba's singles push

Bubba was prepared to go it alone after returning with brother D-Von in 2015.
Bubba was prepared to go it alone after returning with brother D-Von in 2015.

The WWE Universe know Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley as one of the greatest tag teams of all time, but outside the company, both men have had impressive singles runs.

And though D-Von performed well as a singles mid-carder, he is no-doubt overshadowed by Bubba Ray, who dominated TNA Wrestling as the world champion in 2013.

The leader of the Aces and Eights, Bubba (known as Bully Ray) was an unstoppable force, and many assumed the WWE would push him as a singles star when the duo returned in 2015.

According to Bubba himself, the plan was indeed for him to go it alone as Bully Ray, though the company changed their minds at the last minute, fearing a PR disaster.

Though just changing the name from Bully was probably all that was needed, the two remained a team and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
