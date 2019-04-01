5 Shocking WWE decisions that could take Monday Night Raw by storm tonight

Rimika Saini FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.34K // 01 Apr 2019, 17:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is something special happening tonight?

With WrestleMania 35 now just six days away, WWE will be waltzing back to our screens for one final episode of Monday Night Raw before the biggest event of the year. The red brand will be live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC and will leave no stone unturned in throwing the spotlight on feuds that we are genuinely excited about.

Although the narrative transpiring on SmackDown Live has garnered a lot of accolades from legions in the WWE Universe, Vince McMahon will certainly keep Ronda Rousey's much-anticipated tussle with Becky Lynch and Charlotte as the main focus going into the visual extravaganza.

Since this will be the last ride before WrestleMania 35, significant spotlight will be showered upon Drew McIntyre's current rivalry with none other than The Big Dog, Roman Reigns.

Whilst one can't deny that this match looks excellent on paper, giving it a more marquee treatment than Seth Rollins' clash with Brock Lesnar feels a tad disappointing.

The Architect ran riot on Monday Night Raw for most part of 2017 and 2018, but the fans are not thoroughly invested in the storyline that has been presented up until now.

Furthermore, Batista will be making his scintillating return on the flagship show and could certainly get involved in a huge brawl with Triple H before they collide for good in New Jersey.

With so much at stake tonight, will Vince McMahon present a more shocking end to The Road to WrestleMania 35? Let's find out.

Here are the 5 shocking decisions WWE could make to take Monday Night Raw by storm.

#1 Vince McMahon reveals The Undertaker will return to address his future at WrestleMania 35

Will this happen?

Advertisement

As much as I hate to break it, WWE have a strong history of spoiling surprises at the very last moment. It's undeniable that there can be no WrestleMania without The Undertaker. The Demon of Death Valley remains an integral part of the company's legacy and his sky-rocketing stock demands him to be a part of this year's visual extravaganza.

Regardless of the fact that many reports have denied The Phenom having a match at 'Mania, one cannot deny that he will be there in some capacity or form. Considering that this year's card already looks so stacked, announcing the Undertaker's return at the very last moment could be incredible enough to get the casual fans enticed.

Furthermore, the former World Champion is currently locked in to participate at the Saudi Arabia show in May which only makes his return at WrestleMania even more likely now.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement