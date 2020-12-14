5 Shocking WWE facts that you probably didn't know

Since 1979, WWE has been providing fans with plenty of entertainment. The product, and therefore the company, continues to grow each and every year.

WWE has been known as the largest pro wrestling company in the world for almost two decades. They broadcast their shows to millions of viewers in over 150 countries. Even during this pandemic, WWE has managed to continue the production of their shows.

Wrestlers from around the world make their names known in other pro wrestling promotions with the hopes of one day having the opportunity to perform in WWE.

Over the years, WWE has put together some impressive and crazy things. Like The Undertaker going undefeated for 21 straight WrestleManias or Ric Flair and John Cena winning the world title a record 16 times. But everybody knows those facts. There's plenty of interesting trivia that would surprise even hardcore WWE supporters.

Let's take a look at five things about WWE that most fans probably didn't know.

#5 Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella almost became a pro soccer player

Nikki Bella played soccer for Grossmont College

Nikki Bella is a former WWE Divas Champion and one of the most recognizable female Superstars in the world right now. But surprisingly, pro wrestling wasn't her first love.

The Total Divas star was a keen soccer enthusiast, and she played for the Scottsdale Club in elementary school along with her sister, Brie.

In college, she was a key part of the women’s soccer team, one so successful that they won the Pacific Conference Championship.

And it’s not just that she was passionate about the sport. She was gifted on the pitch, too. When she played for the girl's soccer team at Chapparal High in Arizona, she was honored with the MVP award in her first year.

Bella had the dream of going on to play professional soccer for the Arizona Heat Wave. But just a week before she was meant to sign with Arizona State University, she snapped her tibia in half which, so she lost her spot on the soccer team.

Nikki and her sister, Brie, later decided to move to Los Angeles and find an agent. The duo auditioned for the WWE Diva Search in 2006 and became WWE Divas.