5 WWE Superstars other wrestlers have criticized

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
899   //    12 Jun 2019, 06:57 IST

NXT Superstar Matt Riddle has been highly critical of Goldberg following the former Universal Champion's loss at Super Showdown.
Making it to WWE is a huge milestone, and for many young wrestlers who set off in their journey into the wrestling industry, the light at the end of the tunnel.

But for those who do make it to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, they quickly find that staying in the company can be harder than making it.

In order to survive in WWE, you'll need to make friends, as nobody wants to work with a person that everyone hates.

And though the Superstars have made plenty of pals over the years, not everyone is a fan.

Here are five WWE Superstars that other wrestlers have called the worst ever.

#5 Enzo Amore

Gotch and Enzo competed in the WWE's tag team division both in NXT and the main roster, though the former Vaudevillain still has beef with Amore.
It must be terrible for a Superstar to be described as a bad wrestler, and even worse to be described as a bad athlete.

But for Simon Gotch, Enzo Amore is not only terrible in the ring but is a terrible person as well.

In a YouTube video that has appeared on every wrestling fan's recommendations due to a bizarre algorithm, the former Vaudevillain has been a vocal critic of the Certified-G.

Speaking about Amore breaking his ankle during the early months of his career with the company, Gotch clearly doesn't have a high opinion and has gone even further into Amore's personal life.

After Enzo released a diss-rap on the woman who accused him of sexual assault (a case dropped due to insufficient evidence), Gotch called Amore an "awful human being" as it seems the two won't be making amends anytime soon.




