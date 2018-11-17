5 shocks that can happen at Survivor Series

Who would win the brand supremacy this year ?

Survivor Series is just a few hours away and the build towards the event has seen some major changes during the two weeks space after Crown Jewel. It must be said that it's one of the most anticipated WWE events in recent months.

The event was halted by a few last minute changes, owing to an unfortunate accident which put Becky Lynch, arguably the hottest act in the entire WWE, on the shelf for a month or two. Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey was the talk of the town and had enough intrigue to headline Survivor Series.

Charlotte Flair was chosen by Becky Lynch to replace her in the match against RAW women's champion Ronda Rousey, which has left a vacant spot on the Smackdown's women's Survivor Series team, which is most probably filled by Nikki Cross.

There was also a heel turn from Daniel Bryan leading to his WWE Championship victory and replacing AJ Styles in a Champion vs Champion match against the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

The event is going to feature three Champion vs Champion matches from the both the brands, and three traditional Survivor Series match ups for the men, women and tag team division. Also, Buddy Murphy is going to defend his Cruiserweight Championship against the Heart of 205 Live, Mustafa Ali.

Survivor Series surely looks to present a lot of talking points after the event is done and dusted. This can be further aggravated if WWE chooses to put down a few swerves like they did on Crown Jewel. Here are a few shocks that can happen during the last Big 4 PPV of the year.

#5 Murphy gets disqualified as a Cruiser weight

Anyone over 205 lbs is disqualified as a Cruiserweight

Buddy Murphy won the Cruiserweight title after defeating Cendric Alexander at Super Showdown in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia. He is now slated to defend his title against Mustafa Ali.

At the last taping for 205 Live, GM Drake Maverick oversaw the official weigh-in for the Cruiserweight championship. Mustafa Ali weighed in at 182 lbs and the Juggernaut had a clear weight advantage with 204 lbs.

Although the official weigh-in is done, such a small margin could cause a last minute recheck before the big event. WWE isn't shy of bending the rules and could disqualify Murphy after rechecking his weight due to his history of failing to maintain the weight limit.

