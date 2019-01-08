5 Shocking things that could happen on the first RAW of 2019

Prakash Chandraker

Can Rollins capture the Universal title before WrestleMania ?

This week's episode of WWE RAW is bound to be eventful with four returns set to take place. Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is returning to WWE TV for the first time since his Survivor Series win over Daniel Bryan. The 16-time world champion John Cena is set for a one-off appearance at RAW as well.

Hulk Hogan returns after a long hiatus from WWE's weekly TV and Braun Strowman makes a come back after his elbow injury with an update on his match with Brock Lesnar. Also, Alexa Bliss is coming up with a new segment called "A Moment of Bliss" and the first superstar to feature in the segment is RAW's Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

What would RAW have in store for us? Could the new regime bring a change and present us with some shocking segments? All we could do at this point is speculate so let's start with the shocks surrounding the top prize at RAW.

#5 Braun Strowman not being clear for the title match at Royal Rumble

While there's no confirmation on the extent of recovery of Strowman's elbow but an appearance on the show is a sign that there's no issue with his arm.

But Strowman being one of the top talents on RAW, WWE would be looking to protect him from getting injured again. A bout with Brock Lesnar would be heavy on destruction and that means chances of another injury would be higher.

Even if Strowman has recovered, WWE could kayfabe reject to clear him for the match. This would ensure his full recovery and would give him a tailor-made storyline to enter the title picture again.

Strowman would be making an appearance on RAW this week, all he would have to say is that the medical staff hasn't cleared him and he would be forbidden to take part in the match leaving Lesnar without an opponent at Royal Rumble.

