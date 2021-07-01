5 shortest WWE Money in the Bank contract reigns

The WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view event is rapidly approaching.

This year's event will not only see the new Mr and Miss Money in the Bank crowned respectively, but it will also mark the first pay-per-view after WWE's return to touring in July.

Since the first match in 2005, the Money in the Bank ladder match has been woven into the fabric of WWE history. With a guaranteed World Championship opportunity available for twelve months, WWE Superstars are willing to risk it all to take a step closer to immortality.

Certain WWE Superstars have bided their time and waited months before cashing in on their Money in the Bank contract. However, there are a select few that have wasted no time in cashing in their Money in the Bank contract.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the five shortest WWE Money in the Bank contract reigns in WWE history.

#5 Asuka - 1 day (WWE Money in the Bank 2020)

Asuka successfully captured the Money in the Bank contract during the unique "corporate" Money in the Bank ladder match in 2020

Asuka competed in one of the most unique Money in the Bank ladder matches in WWE history in 2020.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was forced to be more creative with how they presented their television shows and pay-per-view events. With no fans allowed to attend shows, WWE instead pivoted to cinematic matches and empty arena shows at the WWE Performance Center and inside the WWE ThunderDome.

Therefore, WWE decided to present the male and female Money in the Bank matches in cinematic fashion. Emanating from WWE's global headquarters in Stanford, Connecticut, WWE Superstars had to race from the ground floor to the roof in an effort to retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Asuka was able to defy the odds and retrieve the briefcase that hung high above WWE's global headquarters. However, she wouldn't hold the Money in the Bank contract for long.

The following night on Monday Night RAW, then-RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch made the bombshell announcement that she was pregnant. The Man then revealed that the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match the prior night was for the RAW Women's Championship.

Upon opening the briefcase to reveal the RAW Women's Championship, Lynch revealed that she was going away to become a mom and that Asuka was the new RAW Women's Champion.

