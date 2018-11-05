×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 shortest current SmackDown Superstars

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
347   //    05 Nov 2018, 17:33 IST

AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan have carved a niche for themselves despite their short height
AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan have carved a niche for themselves despite their short height

Over the last few years, SmackDown Live has built a reputation of being the brand which has the better in-ring action, as it has had great pro wrestlers who are technically proficient than RAW, which has the bigger, stronger men.

Also Read: 5 shortest current RAW Superstars

SmackDown's top wrestlers are smaller in size, bringing a different style of wrestling to what RAW has to offer. With AJ Styles dominating the blue brand's main title, the WWE Championship, for a long time, his impressive array of moves and finishes show that size does not actually matter in the wrestling ring.

Here, we take a look at 5 of the shortest current SmackDown Live Superstars (billed height). (This list does not include 205 Live Superstars)

#5 AJ Styles - 5'11"


AJ Styles is the current WWE Champion
AJ Styles is the current WWE Champion

The current WWE Champion and the longest reigning champion in SmackDown history, AJ Styles, is one of the most athletic and entertaining pro wrestlers in the business, let alone the WWE.

This Phenomenal One took to the bright lights of WWE television with ease and has wowed and entertained the WWE Universe around the world.

At 5'11", Styles is a lot shorter than the big guns in WWE like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, or Braun Strowman, which is an indication of how loved he is by the WWE Universal and WWE's creative team.

Styles is currently in his second run as WWE champion. He's much-loved by the WWE Universe and is often deemed as the 'model champion', a champ who defends his title at every PPV and shows up week in, week out on SmackDown Live, which is quite the contrast to what has happened on RAW and the Universal title.

The WWE champion, at 41 years of age, is showing no signs of slowing down and it looks like he can go on for a few years.

Other stars like The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods, and former NXT Tag Team champion Eric Young are 5'11" as well.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Daniel Bryan AJ Styles
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
5 WWE Superstars who were on SmackDown 1 and SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
5 shortest current RAW Superstars
RELATED STORY
10 Superstars Who Helped Revolutionize SmackDown
RELATED STORY
5 Most Overrated Superstars In SmackDown History
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Things WWE Secretly Told Us On SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 Current WWE Superstars who are natural heels
RELATED STORY
5 Last Minutes Surprises that can happen on SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live Preview - 30 October, 2018
RELATED STORY
7 Things WWE Must Do On Smackdown Live Next Week
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us